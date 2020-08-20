Sarah Cooper syncs up with CBS for new comedy series

Like many others, I’ve found solace in Sarah Cooper’s online lip syncs of Donald Trump’s comments. I’ve watched all of them many, many times — more than I care to admit. She brings just the right touch to those clips, amplifying some of the latent anger in the president’s wording, mocking some of his overstatement, and adding small facial flourishes and production details that emerge more with each additional viewing.

Sarah Cooper has signed to develop a show based on one of the books she wrote before she became famous for her lip syncs.

Lately, she hasn’t been posting new clips — perhaps aware that leaving us wanting more is generally the best approach. Or maybe she’s just too busy. This summer, she has been on a number of talk shows, even guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and recently she scored a Netflix comedy special to be directed by Natasha Lyonne and produced by Maya Rudolph.

And now Cooper has signed to develop a comedy series at CBS based on one of the books she wrote before she became famous for her lip syncs, called “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.” The title says it all: Gender politics meets “The Office,” I’m betting. Cooper is going to co-write the show with Cindy Chupack (“Sex and the City,” “Modern Family”), as it follows three women at the different stages in their careers at the same company.

