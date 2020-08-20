What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

STEVEN FEIFKE AND ALEXA TARANTINO This jazz duo has been performing themed concerts every Sunday since March, with proceeds going to Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 musician relief funds. This coming Sunday, they’re paying homage to Stevie Wonder in their 22nd weekly concert. Aug. 23, 8 p.m. www.crowdcast.io/stevenandalexa





FIELD DAY AND THE GROWNUP NOISE A double bill of crunchy, colorful Boston pop rock at ONCE Ballroom’s Virtual Venue. Free. Aug. 22, 8 p.m. www.oncesomerville.com/virtual-venue

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

TANGLEWOOD ONLINE It’s the final weekend of new content for the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s online edition of Tanglewood, and the season ends like any other Tanglewood summer with a Sunday afternoon performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Aug. 23, 2:30 p.m. Available for one week. www.tanglewood.org

HELIOS OPERA This new Boston-and-New York-based company launches out of the gate with Poulenc’s haunting one-soprano show “La voix humaine,” directed by Adrienne Boris. This is the pilot initiative of Helios’s Modular Opera Project, a program built in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support the creation of one-act virtual operas. https://heliosopera.com

ARTS

Theater

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU LUCY STONE History at Play highlights the women’s rights activist, the first woman from Massachusetts to earn a college degree. Judith Kalaora plays Stone, a woman who challenged inequality at every level, fighting for abolition, education, and suffrage. Livestream on Facebook. Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. www.judithkalaora.com





JUDGMENT DAY Jason Alexander, Patti LuPone, Michael McKean, and Santino Fontana team up for an online reading to benefit Barrington Stage Company and the Actors Fund, available for viewing for four days. The irreverent comedy casts Alexander as a morally bankrupt lawyer threatened with eternal damnation by a terrifying angel (LuPone). The lawyer debates with a priest (Fontana) who is having his own struggles with authority personified by a monsignor (McKean). Aug. 22-25. Donation of $35 or more. www.barringtonstageco.org/judgmentday

MATT & BEN Skylight Theater Collective streams a production of “Matt & Ben,” written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers. Alexa Albanese and Nicole Abbondanza play Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the 60-minute spoof that will raise money for the Equal Justice Initiative and a Skylight Theater Collective fund supporting projects with BIPOC female and gender-nonconforming artists. Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. Suggested donation $7. www.skylighttheater.org

TERRY BYRNE





Dance

BORROWED LIGHT One of the most luminous dance events in this reviewer’s memory was a performance at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival of this evening-length work by the Finnish troupe Tero Saarinen Company. Inspired by Shaker dance and music, the work unfolded in an utterly compelling and mesmerizing flow that integrated movement, evocative lighting, and live music onstage (arranged for The Boston Camerata by director emeritus Joel Cohen). In association with Hancock Shaker Village, the festival airs the work on its YouTube channel as part of Virtual Pillow. Aug. 20-22. www.jacobspillow.org/events/tero-saarinen-boston-camerata/

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

ART 21 The insightful, deeply personal long-running documentary series centered, one by one, on some of the biggest names in contemporary art — Ai Weiwei, Marina Abramović, Cindy Sherman, Kara Walker — began in 2001, serving as an unintended balm of creativity for the country’s freshly-savaged soul. And here we again, rubbed by fresh crises, with Art 21 ready to provide. On its website, the nonprofit offers documentary shorts of more than 500 artists interviewed over the past two decades, as well as brand-new playlists curated around themes. Try “Taking a Stand,” about activism in art, if you’re wanting to see art in step with our stand-up-and-be-counted moment. art21.org

MURRAY WHYTE

OH TO BE A PAINTING When I first encountered a new painting in person after months of gazing at them on screens, I nearly swooned. The handwork, the texture, the luscious goopiness of paint! In this online show, painter Katelyn Ledford explores the tension in paintings that look great on flat screens, but also have all the materiality we long for. Artists include Erin Loree, Destiny Belgrave, and Joshua Jefferson. Through Sept. 13. www.abigailogilvy.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

WOMEN BEHIND GLASS: A QUARANTINE COMEDY SHOWCASE This virtual open mic developed during quarantine to feature women from around the globe performing with a designated headliner. Carol Zoccoli tops the bill this week with Melissa Rocha, Juliana Heng, Lauren Weiss, Mia Saxena, Jay King Wack, Sarah Jane Dillon, Dana Whissen, Bronwyn Isaac, Bridget Foley, Kelly Zemnickis, Amy Currul, and Marcela Onyango. Aug. 21, 10 p.m. Search www.eventbrite.com for tickets.





MIKE BIRBIGLIA: WORKING IT OUT (VIRTUALLY) The Shrewsbury native has been busy during quarantine, on a virtual book tour for “The New One” with J. Hope Stein and spitballing new material on his new podcast, “Working It Out.” Nowhere Comedy Club gave him a chance to try out some of that recently developed stuff in front of a Zoom audience. Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. $20-$50. www.nowherecomedyclub.com

THE COMEDY FOR KITTENS CAT-ASTROPHE FUND SHOW A cavalcade of headliners come together to benefit a Los Angeles-area animal adoption center. Jared Logan hosts Ron Funches, Kurt Braunohler, Paige Weldon, Christina Catherine Martinez, and Kevin Tit, with music from Colleen Green and Zach Carper. Aug. 27, 9 p.m. $5-$20. www.dynastytypewriter.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

SHEL SILVERSTEIN’S PLAYFUL POETRY It turns out Shel Silverstein was more than a beloved children’s poet — he also wrote songs recorded by country musicians back in the day. This event, hosted by Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame, combines the two. A music educator will play special picks from the institution’s new “Outlaws and Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ’70s” exhibit with kids ages 4 to 11. Afterward, the participants will listen in on readings from Silverstein’s “Light in the Attic” collection. Aug. 21, 4:30 p.m. Free. www.countrymusichalloffame.com





STONE ZOO TORTOISE FEEDING The African spurred tortoises at this Stoneham zoo are fed daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m, and families can join in the fun. Take the chance to feed the shelled creatures fresh produce and learn about their life cycle, eating habits, and background. Sessions are limited to six people and must be booked in advance. Every day, various times. $10 per person. www.zoonewengland.org

DITI KOHLI



