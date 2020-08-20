Airbnb bans parties in home rentals worldwide, caps occupancy at 16

(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. announced a global ban on parties and events listed on its platform in a bid to comply with Covid-19 health protocols.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company said the ban, which applies to future bookings, will limit occupancy to 16 people and will remain in effect indefinitely. Citing changing public health mandates on gatherings, Airbnb said some customers have chosen to “take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform.”

The company said it will expel or take legal action against hosts and guests who don’t comply with the new rules.