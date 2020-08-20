David Josef was supposed to be in Italy right now, but he’s making masks instead

Waltham-based fashion designer extraordinaire David Josef has always incorporated philanthropy into his work, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led him to take that segment of his business to a whole new level through his creation of unique, often sequin-embellished face masks. The Providence native has swapped out wedding dresses and ball gowns for face coverings that he donates to hospitals, nursing homes, and first responders. He also sells masks to customers, who he said can’t get enough of his Ruth Bader Ginsberg design, or his seemingly innocent floral pattern that, upon closer inspection, has verbiage warning people (in very direct language) to keep their distance. “I remember the day everything came to a halt: March 15. In one day I received 25 texts/e-mails from clients saying their events had been canceled,” said Josef, 62. “I didn’t see things going in this direction, but this is [where we are], and we’re having a blast making the masks. Let’s face it, they are the must-have fashion accessory.” Josef creates the masks with his husband, Daniel Forrester (“It’s a real team effort,” he maintained), with whom he lives in Waltham. We caught up with Josef to talk about all things travel.

Being a moon child and a big queen, I have different places in the world that I love (depending on my mood). When I need to stop, relax, and rejuvenate, it’s Nantucket. When it’s going to be a lovely two-week vacation, my favorite place is Paris. But New York City gives me everything I need. I can hibernate in a hotel room, fabric shop, and see all of my friends and their Broadway shows. New York is simply the greatest city in the world.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

This is a loaded question. Currently, I am weighing in at an even ton, so eating and drinking is something I thoroughly enjoy – anywhere. From the hot dog stand in New York City to the most fabulous five-course meal in Paris . . . I’m happy eating and drinking anywhere in the world.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I am embarrassed to say that I am full-blooded Italian, but I’ve still not yet traveled to Italy. In fact, we were supposed to be in Italy right now, in this moment. But the pandemic rules and, instead, we are home, making and shipping thousands of masks.

One item you can’t leave home without?

I can’t leave my husband, Danny, home when I travel. Other than that, I’m a very, very light packer. No matter where we’re going, I am a light packer. However, my husband travels like Elizabeth Taylor … with steamer trunks if we’re going to New York City overnight.

Aisle or window?

Always aisle. In the very early days of my career, when I was about 19 years old, I would have to fly to New York City for fabrics, meetings, etc., regarding my designs. That was back in the day of the Delta shuttle. I was a very nervous flyer [and] found that looking out the window was soothing. Now, or shall I say before the pandemic, I would be on planes once a month going here and there and everywhere for my work. It’s amazing how our bodies become used to any situation. Now I sleep through every takeoff.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

It’s kind of funny how life comes full circle. When I was about 12 years old, before my parents divorced, my mother, father, me, and my two brothers took a trip to New York City. I remember it like it was yesterday. We stayed at the City Square Hotel on Sixth Avenue and a rock ‘n’ roll band, the Buckinghams, were staying on the same floor as us. I got a taste of what it was like to be famous by watching these guys navigate the endless crowds that were waiting for them on [our floor] and in the lobby of the hotel. It was cool.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I am a very strange traveler. I am not [someone who is] gung ho, let’s get out of the plane and go shopping or sightseeing. My guilty pleasure when traveling is as follows: Check into the hotel and go to bed! I’m a real jerk with hotels, too. I like all the upgrades and the amenities, as anyone would. I like to relax in my hotel for the first day and a half to get my bearings, get my footing, and then I will venture out to sightsee, or do whatever it is that needs to be done.

Best travel tip?

Danny and I have rediscovered Amtrak and train travel. It’s truly glorious and incredibly relaxing.

JULIET PENNINGTON