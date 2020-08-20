A dazzling lantern display opens at the Franklin Park Zoo

The animals will be out at night at Franklin Park Zoo into fall.

A new outdoor exhibition, “Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience,” puts large-scale creatures, each made of glowing lanterns, front and center for visitors starting Aug. 21. Among the 50 planned light displays is a 66-foot-long shark tunnel, 197-foot-long dragon, and 26-foot-tall giant panda. The attraction also features glowing arches, flowers, and Asian lantern scenes made with energy-saving LED lights.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique experience to Franklin Park Zoo inspired by the beauty of the natural world, incredible wildlife and rich cultural traditions,” said zoo CEO John Linehan in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages as they immerse themselves in the beauty of the lights.”