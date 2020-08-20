A dazzling lantern display opens at the Franklin Park Zoo

The animals will be out at night at Franklin Park Zoo into fall.
A new outdoor exhibition, “Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience,” puts large-scale creatures, each made of glowing lanterns, front and center for visitors starting Aug. 21. Among the 50 planned light displays is a 66-foot-long shark tunnel, 197-foot-long dragon, and 26-foot-tall giant panda. The attraction also features glowing arches, flowers, and Asian lantern scenes made with energy-saving LED lights.
“We are thrilled to bring this unique experience to Franklin Park Zoo inspired by the beauty of the natural world, incredible wildlife and rich cultural traditions,” said zoo CEO John Linehan in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages as they immerse themselves in the beauty of the lights.”
Boston Lights will require visitors to follow the same safety guidelines as they do during normal operating hours, like masks, and social distancing, and will adhere to guest capacity limits. The display will be open every night from 6 to 10:30 p.m. until Sept. 1. After that, it can be seen Thursday to Sunday through the beginning of November.
Advance, timed tickets ($19.95 for non-members, $17.95 for members) are required and can be purchased at www.zoonewengland.org.
