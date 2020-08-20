A new hotel in Newport, long-lasting bug spray, and deals in the Berkshires

Those looking for a nautical-chic oasis in the middle of Newport’s bustling waterfront may want to check out the newly opened Brenton Hotel. The 57 rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping harbor and city views, and interior finishes designed to evoke the feeling of a well-appointed yacht. Exclusive perks and amenities include the hotel’s private 36-foot Hinckley Picnic Boat (for private escapes and sunset sails); complimentary private bike tours of iconic city sites; pet-friendly accommodations at no additional fee, and pet concierge services beginning at $25 per hour; Peloton bikes delivered to individual guest rooms (two-hour minimum for $50 per hour); waterfront dining venue with shared plates and craft cocktails; rooftop lounge with leisure games of corn hole, foosball, and ping-pong; “hospitality pantry” with Del’s frozen lemonade and more on every floor; on-site parking with three electric vehicle charging stations; and more. A partnership with Newport National Golf Club offers guests advanced access to preferred tee times. Rates from $299 per night, midweek. 401-849-3100, brentonhotel.com

The 57 rooms and suites at the the newly opened Brenton Hotel feature floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping harbor and city views, and interior finishes designed to evoke the feeling of a well-appointed yacht.

FAMILY ART ACTIVITIES IN THE BERKSHIRES

Bring the kids to Williamstown for family-friendly activities at the Clark Art Institute where the 140-acre grounds are open 24/7 for hikes, picnics, outdoor art installations, and more. Families are welcome to visit the Clark’s indoor galleries, including the recently opened exhibit “Lin May Saeed: Arrival of the Animals,” featuring more than 20 mixed-media works with a focus on the relationship between humans and animals (through Oct. 25). Children under the age of 18 will receive free admission as well as complimentary drawing pads, pencils, and scavenger hunt activity packets for aspiring young artists. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu/Visit/Families

Lin May Saeed's "Thaealab," 2017. Courtesy of the artist; Jacky Strenz, Frankfurt. Image: Clark Art Institute/Thomas Clark

INN OFFERS FREE MUSEUM TICKETS

Looking for a stylish place to stay while touring museums in the Berkshires? The recently reopened Porches Inn at Mass MoCA has a new offer for arts lovers. The aptly-named Art Escape package includes accommodations; choice of two tickets to Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art or The Clark Art Institute; and a nightly amenity fee (normally charged in addition to the room rate) that includes a grab-and-go continental breakfast box, WiFi, parking, and heated outdoor pool. In addition, enjoy breakfast alfresco at the hotel’s green space with outdoor picnic tables or eat on the front porch. The catch? Guests must book by Aug. 31 for travel through Dec. 31. Rates from $200. 413-664-0400, www.porches.com/berkshires-hotel-specials

THERE:

ROSEWOOD PLANS ST. BARTHS DEBUT

If you’re ready to stop daydreaming and start planning a Caribbean vacation in 2021, check out the springtime debut of Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth. Closed since 2017 due to the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the property is scheduled to reopen following a property-wide rebuild and extensive restoration of all 66 guest rooms, suites, and villas, many with new private pools. Located on 18 secluded acres on a private peninsula overlooking two pristine beaches, Marigot Bay and Grand Cul-de-Sac, the full-service resort’s updated amenities will include beachfront dining, new pool, Rosewood Explorers children’s club, fitness center, tennis court, Sense, a Rosewood spa, and dedicated event spaces. The resort is the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts brand’s third property in the Caribbean and first in the French West Indies. Opening rates have yet to be determined. 800-216-3774, www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/le-guanahani.

SPORTS MUSEUM DEBUTS IN COLORADO

The Olympics in Tokyo have been delayed but you enjoy the next best thing at the newly opened US Olympic & Paralympic Museum & Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs. Team USA athletes are the center of the story in interactive and immersive exhibits that detail the history, culture, and aspirations of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, from Ancient Olympia to the Modern Games. A universal and inclusive design — including wheelchair accessibility, open captions, and American Sign Language content, assistive listening devices, and more — aims to maximize accessibility for all guests. Visitors can feel what it’s like to walk with members of Team USA in a 360-degree immersive digital re-creation of the opening ceremonies; an athlete training gallery allows visitors to try six interactive sports including 30-meter dash, alpine skiing, archery, goalball, skeleton, and sled hockey. 719-497-1234, usopm.org

. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

INSECT REPELLENT FOR CLOTHING AND GEAR

Mosquitoes, ticks, chiggers, and biting flies can ruin the most idyllic day at the beach or camping trip. In addition to its line of skin repellents, US-based Sawyer has released a new Permethrin bug spray for fabric. Simply apply to clothing or gear such as tents and sleeping bags with a slow sweeping motion. The odorless repellent bonds to fabric fibers and lasts for up to six weeks or six washings. The synthetic version of pyrethrum (a natural insecticide derived from the chrysanthemum flower), Permethrin is a non-toxic product that can also be used on dogs to help control fleas and lice for 35 days and against ticks for six weeks. sawyer.com/products/permethrin-insect-repellent-treatment.

