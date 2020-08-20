New pizza comes to Chestnut Hill and Quincy, and an old Chinatown favorite returns

Quincy’s Boardwalk Pizza (332 Victory Road) is now open at Marina Bay, new from restaurateur Donato Frattaroli (Artu, Il Molo). Enjoy crispy, thin-crust pizza topped with lobster; clams; sausage, pepper, and onion; as well as herbs from the Frattaroli garden and sea salt. They also sell super-sized subs for beachfront snacking: chicken parm, meatball, and veggie. It’s open daily from 11 a.m.

Openings: O Ya masterminds Tim and Nancy Cushman have opened Roni Cups at The Street Chestnut Hill (47 Boylston St.). The restaurant serves Roman pizza (margherita, mushroom, pepperoni) by the square slice; it’s located inside their upcoming Italian restaurant, Bianca. Also on the menu: wood-fired rotisserie chicken, sushi rolls, sushi tacos, meatballs, hummus, and cocktails to go. Dine on a pond-side patio or opt for takeout and delivery.

Closings: Watertown’s Stellina (47 Main St. at Church Street) signs off after 34 years in business. Known for homemade pasta and friendly surroundings, owner Ginnie Curcio blamed the restaurant’s closure on COVID-19.

“The reasons we are closing will come as no surprise to anyone: the persistent presence of Covid19 and the limited seating required to keep people safely distanced make operating Stellina untenable. Over the years we’ve withstood many challenges: new restaurants opening around us; the 2008 recession, the reputation of being an old restaurant. In every case, we’ve prevailed by sticking to our model of excellent service and the freshest ingredients in our innovative and/or traditional dishes. But times are different,” she wrote in a farewell Facebook note.

The restaurant will serve dinner from Aug. 18 until Aug. 22, and Curcio will be there nightly to say goodbye.

Reopenings: Chinatown hot spot Shojo (9 Tyler St. at Beach Street) reopens for takeout with kimchi fried rice, a “Shojonator” burger with smoked bacon on a sesame bao, and signature “shadowless” fries in spicy, cheesy sauce. Order on Mondays or Tuesdays for Saturday pickup.

Coffee: The North End’s Ducali launches a pop-up mobile coffee truck, open from 8 a.m. until noon daily at the East Boston shipyard (256 Marginal St.). Sip espresso paired with breakfast sandwiches from nearby KO Pies.

Deals: The Barbara Lynch Collective offers an assortment of Labor Day food specials for socially distant soirees, designed for small groups. Order a seafood extravaganza ($145), a grilling package ($160), or a socially distant party pack ($195) with delicacies like whole branzino, bavette steak, blueberry pie, and other seasonal delights.

