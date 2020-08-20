Some segments of the travel industry have been using this time to become more sustainable

The last door opens onto the largest contiguous rooftop solar array in the United States: 26,000 solar panels across 28 acres atop the resort’s convention center. They can produce 8.3 megawatts, enough to power 8,300 homes — or a quarter of the energy consumed by the sprawling Mandalay Bay at peak usage.

LAS VEGAS — It’s hot on the roof of the Mandalay Bay resort, which is exactly why Mark Campbell has climbed over wires, around partitions, and through hidden access points to get up here.

An aerial view shows Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, which is covered by the nation's largest rooftop solar array, made up of 26,00 panels.

“The benefit of being in southern Nevada is we have a lot of sun,” said Campbell, who installed these panels as executive director of sustainability for Mandalay Bay parent MGM Resorts before moving on to a similar job with the local school district.

Advertisement

Far below this vantage point, foot traffic on the Las Vegas Strip is sparser than normal these days, thanks to the pandemic. The picture is bleaker still in other destinations, and for airlines, hotels, and other tourism businesses.

But something surprising has been happening while travel is in near limbo: Long-planned efforts to reduce its impact on the world’s environment have continued, and even speeded up.

“People are looking at this as a time to retool,” said Megan Epler Wood, director of the International Sustainable Tourism Initiative at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and founder and president of Epler Wood International, a Vermont-based consulting company that specializes in sustainable tourism.

Airlines have begun to offset emissions and continued to move toward adding electric planes. After six years of negotiations, the United States accepted the International Civil Aviation Organization’s strict fuel-efficiency and carbon dioxide emissions standards, which take effect this year for new aircraft and by 2023 for existing fleets. US airlines also committed to a second international agreement that calls for carbon-neutral growth beginning next year.

Advertisement

In Maine, the state’s Climate Change Council is being pushed to add more bicycle lanes and pedestrian sidewalks. Ski resorts hired sustainability directors. Seventy-five new Acela locomotives are under production that are designed to use 40 percent less energy per passenger while releasing fewer emissions. And the adventure travel company Intrepid offered other tourism providers a free guide to decarbonizing while international travel is all but halted.

“The travel industry can only rebound strongly if it rebuilds responsibly,” said James Thornton, Intrepid’s CEO.

This kind of work is happening even in Las Vegas, international symbol of conspicuous consumption. MGM Resorts has teamed up with Invenergy to build a 640-acre solar farm that will power all 13 of its properties on the Strip. Two other companies, Wynn and Las Vegas Sands, have announced renewable energy projects, and MGM replaced 1.3 million light bulbs in its properties with LEDs.

“We are a city of lights but we are a city of less light energy now,” said Campbell.

Venice's Piazza San Marco, usually crowded with tourists, was nearly empty on June 1. Alessandro Grassani/New York Times/file

It hasn’t escaped the notice of the travel industry that prospective customers have just experienced a world with fewer cars on the roads and planes in the air, in which dolphins famously returned to the waterways of Venice — all after a time in which massive overcrowding brought the wrong kind of attention to that and other popular destinations as tourism outpaced the growth of other economic sectors for nine years in a row.

“Up to the point of the pandemic, the whole travel and tourism economy was overheating,” Epler Wood said. “There was an unprecedented amount of negative press.” Now, she said, “What tourists could potentially come to appreciate is that it’s a much better experience to visit a place that’s protected than one that’s overcrowded.”

Advertisement

Not only appreciate it — insist on it. It was commercial clients that were pushing the MGM Resorts, before COVID-19, to become more sustainable. “We’re seeing the meetings and conventions side of the business being part of this change,” said Brittany Price, the company’s director of sustainable operations, who came along on that expedition to the roof.

These essential customers “want to know, ‘Where’s your energy coming from? What are you doing with your waste?’ And that’s how they decide where to bring their conference,” said Sarah Jones, a New Hampshire native just hired as the first-ever sustainability director at Steamboat Ski Resort in Colorado.

Individual travelers, too, are thinking more about the environmental impact of how and where they go. Tourism accounts for about 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to an international team of scientists who studied this.

“I would take more trips abroad for pleasure if air travel weren’t such a dirty, carbon-polluting way to travel,” said Mike Prokosch of Dorchester, who is active in groups that try to bring attention to climate change.

People rediscovered walking and cycling for exercise while they were shut down at home, too. “The crisis got people thinking about bicycling for the first time in years,” said James Tassé, assistant director of the Bicycle Commission of Maine and a member of the transportation task force of the Maine Climate Council, which is being pushed to demand more cycling and walking infrastructure.

Advertisement

Tourism companies “have been talking a lot about sustainability, but now there’s this consumer backlash,” said Caroline Bremner, head of travel at the market research company Euromonitor International. “The tide has turned. Consumers want to see action. It’s not just about words anymore.”

Conscious of this sentiment even as it rebuilds from the pandemic, JetBlue said it is continuing with plans to become the first large US airline to offset emissions from all of its domestic flights, earning carbon credits by helping protect forests and develop renewable energy.

“While our industry stabilizes from the impacts of the coronavirus, our long-term strategy and commitment stands,” a spokeswoman said.

Cape Air plans to add all-electric, nine-passenger planes by 2024 to serve its mostly short-haul routes. The planes, with lithium battery-powered, rear-facing engines, have lower operating and maintenance costs, are quieter, and go faster. Those plans haven’t changed, said CEO Dan Wolf.

“Our commitment remains,” said Wolf, a former state senator. “Those of us who don’t have our heads in the sand need to realize we need to mitigate our impacts. You’re going to continue to see this at a faster and faster rate. The customer is demanding it.”

Governments that are bailing out shut-down travel companies will also have a greater say than usual in how they do business. As one of its conditions for rescuing Air France, for instance, the French government is requiring it to cut emissions per passenger mile in half by 2030.

Advertisement

All of this is the opposite of what happened to sustainability efforts after previous crises in the travel industry, such as 9/11 and the 2008 recession, when they slowed dramatically.

“So often in the face of a crisis people either abandon or dilute their values,” said Wolf, a former state senator. “Now is the time to not let the pandemic get in the way or water down what those values are.”

Added Thornton, the Intrepid CEO: “We shouldn’t be aspiring to go back to normal. We should be reimagining what normal means.”

Jon Marcus can be reached at jonmarcusboston@gmail.com.