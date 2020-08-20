Tentrr offers secluded campsites on private land — including dozens of gems in New England

In the olden days of camping — say, last summer — you might’ve been sketched out by the idea of bears. Now you’re sketched out by the idea of other campers. Enter Tentrr.
The app connects adventurers “with private landowners who want to share their land . . . most of our sites are secluded in 10 acres of space,” according to their website.
Like with Airbnb, landowners can earn some extra income by signing up as “CampKeepers.” Campers, meanwhile, can search by location, and browse private, secluded campsites — some 800 in total across the United States, including dozens around New England. You can find some gems by browsing the Tentrr’s swoon-worthy Instagram. It will make you want to pack up your car.
Among the offerings in Maine, you’ll find a lavender farm on the banks of the Saco River, a waterfront tipi in Brooks, and a shoreline campsite in Owls Head. Maybe you’ll pick a secluded riverfront site in Wilton, N.H., or a coastal farm site in Little Compton, R.I. Perhaps a hilltop site by a swimming pond and woodland trails in Chelsea, Vt., is more your speed.
In Massachusetts, offerings include a secluded campsite with hiking, fishing, swimming in the Berkshires; a Sandwich cranberry farm in walking distance to beaches; a Berkshires glamp site with free firewood; and a private meadow by a waterfall in Granville.
There are a few ways to vacation, depending on your experience level: Tentrr Backcountry sites offer classic outdoors experiences, if you prefer to make your own camp; Tentrr Signature sites have been set up with standard kits; Tentrr Partners sites offer curated glamping spots that may have modern amenities on the property, such as a private chef or en-suite bath, according to their site. Prices vary; they tend to range from $75 to $150 per night for Signature-level sites in Massachusetts.
Learn more at www.tentrr.com. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.
