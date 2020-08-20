Tentrr offers secluded campsites on private land — including dozens of gems in New England

In the olden days of camping — say, last summer — you might’ve been sketched out by the idea of bears. Now you’re sketched out by the idea of other campers. Enter Tentrr.

The app connects adventurers “with private landowners who want to share their land . . . most of our sites are secluded in 10 acres of space,” according to their website.

Like with Airbnb, landowners can earn some extra income by signing up as “CampKeepers.” Campers, meanwhile, can search by location, and browse private, secluded campsites — some 800 in total across the United States, including dozens around New England. You can find some gems by browsing the Tentrr’s swoon-worthy Instagram. It will make you want to pack up your car.