They opened the B&B of their dreams, then COVID-19 arrived

The plan ebbed and flowed over the years as Terry (he’s the husband) and Terri worked in varying roles for Meyer, the prolific New York restaurateur who currently has more than a dozen restaurant concepts to his name and is perhaps best known for founding Shake Shack. But every summer the Coughlins returned to their beloved Berkshires and revisited the B&B dream.

Twenty years ago, Terry and Terri Coughlin set off on a honeymoon adventure, touring bed and breakfasts in Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts. The couple, who met while working at Danny Meyer’s Gramercy Tavern in the late 1990s, were honeymooning with a purpose: Someday, they dreamed, they would open a B&B of their own.

This brings us to the summer of 2019. After 22 years as director of operations and overseeing restaurants such as Union Square Cafe, Maialino, and Daily Provisions, Terry had enough of commuting from New Jersey to Manhattan and wanted to spend more time with daughters Rosemary and Grace.

The couple purchased a nine bedroom B&B in Great Barrington, and set about updating the 1825 house into a spacious five-bedroom B&B, preserving original details where they could and adding eclectic, quirky touches. By early 2020 they were two weeks shy of completion when normal life ceased with the widespread arrival of coronavirus in the United States. Restoration of the B&B continued in dribs and drabs through the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown. Those two weeks stretched into six weeks, but because no guests would be allowed for the foreseeable future, the rush to finish didn’t feel quite as urgent.

Final touches on the B&B, called Granville House, came together through the spring and by the time lodging establishments were permitted to open in Massachusetts, Granville House was just about ready. The official opening date was July 1.

But before this story veers fully in the direction of “Couple opens B&B in a pandemic” territory, it’s a good time to step back and forget about COVID-19 for a moment. Savvy fans of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will recall that the Granville House is the name of the drafty old home in Bedford Falls that George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) and Mary (Donna Reed) restore over the years as their family expands. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is Terry’s favorite movie, so it was fitting that the old restored B&B would inherit the name. For the record, Terri said the couple never threw rocks at the windows to make wishes.

Much like George and Mary, Terry and Terri knew it was love shortly after they met. On their first date Terry asked Terri what her dream was in life. When she told him it was to someday open a bed and breakfast, he blurted out that it was his dream as well, even though he had never thought of it.

“I said it was my dream because I knew that I was completely, madly in love,” he said. “I asked her to marry me three months after that first date.”

Twenty years, two daughters, and a pandemic later, the Coughlins were putting the finishing touches on the Granville House just as cultural institutions in the Berkshires announced they would not be opening this year. Like everything else about 2020, the launch of the Granville House looked bleak. But a month after opening, the dream appeared to be gradually becoming a reality. Despite much of the Berkshires going dark for the season, bookings have been strong.

“I think right now people just want fresh air,” Terry said. “They want to be able to go for a hike. They want to be able to bicycle ride. It’s been great to provide that opportunity for someone to just come be in a rural area for a couple of days.”

The Coughlins also found that there has been plenty of space for social distancing in the 5,300-square-foot house.

“Obviously there’s five guest rooms and bathrooms, lots of common areas, and a huge dining room,” Terri said. “Tables are more than 6 feet apart, we put on our masks and gloves, and we serve them. We tell them if they want to eat outside, they can eat outside. If they want to eat in their room, not a problem at all. But it’s not like all five guests come down at the same time for breakfast.”

There are no TVs in the rooms, but there’s a pool table, books, and games. Outside there are fishing poles for sporty types, and expansive grounds with Adirondack chairs. Back inside there’s a music room with a record player and Terry’s extensive collection of vinyl. Each guest room also has its own record player, and lodgers can take a stack of records up to their rooms for private listening.

“You can tell so much about a person by what records they take,” Terry said. “Every room has a James Taylor record, after that it’s choose your own adventure. It’s some semblance of technology, but it’s old school technology. I think it fits with our mission here. It’s unexpected and fun, and that’s the feeling we want people to come away with.”

