Baker says 16 communities have moved from moderate to low risk for COVID-19

Holyoke and Hull, Baker said, went from high to moderate risk, and he conceded that there will likely be some “movement” on the numbers going forward from week to week.

“That’s a move in the right direction and it’s good to see,” Baker said during his regular State House press conference, adding that three other municipalities - Brockton, South Hadley and Winthrop - had been upgraded from moderate to high risk for the virus.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday said 16 communities in Massachusetts have moved from moderate to low risk for coronavirus as the battle against the deadly contagion continues.

All told, he said, compared to the prior two-week period, 73 percent have seen a decrease or no change in the daily average case numbers.

“We’re glad to see that the vast majority of communities in Massachusetts have not seen an increase in transmission and that we’re seeing positive changes as well in many places,” Baker said.

As he does during every briefing, Baker urged residents to continue to adhere to public health guidelines such as face coverings and distancing and avoiding large crowds.

Much of his briefing was devoted to the reopening of schools in the fall, and he noted that nearly three quarters of the state’s 351 cities and towns plan to offer full in-person learning or a hybrid model to start the academic year.

“Given the low transmission rates in the vast majority of our communities, we’re glad that nearly three-quarters of our school districts are using the categories as they plan to either offer a full return or in-person learning or hybrid approach, to their kids,” Baker said. “This guidance and the metrics that guide it are based in science, they were developed with our colleagues in pediatrics and infectious disease communities, and also consistent with ones being used in other states and some countries as well.”

Baker said that as of Wednesday, the seven-day average of positive tests statewide was 1.4 percent.

He was joined at the briefing by state Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, who provided an update on efforts to beef up testing in Massachusetts.

“The Commonwealth continues to make significant progress to increase both our testing capacity and access to testing,” Sudders said. “This has been a priority of ours since day one of fighting the virus. Testing is widely available in Massachusetts. We have over 250 testing sites, continue to work to expand our testing capacity, and continue to reduce our testing turnaround time for lab results.”

She said Massachusetts is one of the “top testers” in the nation, at sixth in total tests per capita.





