Bench trial set for Oct. 5 in Rhode Island money laundering case

The bench trial before Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini is expected to last about a week, Britt’s lawyer, former US attorney Robert Clark Corrente, said after a pretrial conference on Thursday.

Britt, 51, has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and making a prohibited campaign contribution to aid the 2016 re-election campaign of House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello.

WARWICK, R.I. — The Rhode Island political class will be riveted on a courtroom drama when political operative Jeffrey T. Britt stands trial on a money laundering charge beginning Oct. 5 in state Superior Court in Kent County.

On July 22, Britt rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 18 months, opting instead to go to trial.

Britt claims he is being used by the Mattiello campaign as a “fall guy,” and the Oct. 5 trial date means that Mattiello and his chief of staff, Leo Skenyon, could be called as witnesses before Election Day.

Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, is running against Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, a GOP activist married to Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung.





Britt is accused of inappropriately donating money to a Republican candidate who lost a House primary, Shawna Lawton, so that she would put out a mailer endorsing Mattiello in his hotly contested 2016 House district race against state Republican National Committeeman Steven Frias. Mattiello eked out a win, edging Frias by 85 votes.

Mattiello has denied knowing anything about the mailer until much later, depicting Britt as an overzealous campaign worker trying to “ingratiate” himself. But Corrente has said that evidence presented at trial “will show that Mr. Britt was used by the Mattiello campaign as a fall guy.”

Britt, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., did not attend Thursday’s pretrial conference, but he will attend the trial in person, Corrente said.

On Thursday morning, Corrente took part in a 22-minute conference in the judge’s chamber with Special Assistant Attorney General Stephen G. Dambruch and Assistant Attorney General John M. Moreira.

A final conference is scheduled for Sept. 17.

