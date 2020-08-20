Brockton mayor cracking down on large gatherings in effort to combat coronavirus

“I’ve told the parks commissioner not to give any more permits” for outdoor gatherings, Sullivan said in a video address posted Friday to the city’s official Facebook page. “Ash Street playground, there was a permit to do a volleyball event. And it was a maximum ... [of] 30 people, that was it. And it turned into over 300 people playing soccer and having a party. Unacceptable. I had Brockton police go there and break it up.”

Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan is cracking down on large gatherings in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in his city.

Police also distributed 150 masks, he said.

“Listen, we’re all in this together,” Sullivan said. “But the house parties, the outdoor activities, they got to stop, quite honestly. So listen, I’m not trying to be punitive, I’m trying to save lives here in the city of Brockton.”

Brockton is currently averaging 8.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, placing it in the red, or highest risk level, for the virus, according to the most current DPH statistics available Thursday morning.

“We’re starting to see an uptick,” Sullivan said Friday. “House parties, parties at playgrounds, just not acceptable right now. We need to really just be respectful of the virus.”

He urged city residents to wear face coverings and said younger people are starting to become infected more frequently.

“We’re starting to see an uptick right now on younger people,” he said. “It’s not the younger people that are passing away, thank goodness. But they bring it home to their family and to their adults and to their grandparents, and that’s the scary thing.”

The city announced Wednesday via Facebook that free testing is available in Brockton as part of the statewide Stop the Spread campaign on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 755 Crescent St. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 140 Colonel Bell Dr.

“Testing is FREE to anyone regardless of symptoms, including non-Brockton residents,” the posting said. “To get more information, please call (508) 649-4334.”

One woman responded to the post by sounding the alarm on gatherings in her Brockton neighborhood and said the city must take “stronger action” to contain the spread.

“I see it in my own neighborhood, guards have been let down and people just don’t want to listen,” she wrote. “Because we can’t get a handle on this, kids now can’t start school in their buildings, but rather have to start at their dining room tables on a laptop/computer.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.