Cambridge to start school year remotely for all, delaying the start of in-person learning

All students in Cambridge will start the academic year remotely, Cambridge officials announced this week, delaying an earlier plan to allow some students to opt-in to in-person learning as early as Sept. 21.

All Cambridge students will learn remotely starting Sept. 16, and students who are eligible to do so will be able to opt-in to hybrid in-person learning starting Oct. 13, Superintendent Kenneth Salim announced in a message to the community on Wednesday. Previously, Cambridge officials planned to start the school year remotely for all on Sept. 16, with some students starting in-person instruction just a few days later.

Students eligible for in-person learning include those with special needs, English learners, students in preschool through 1st grade, and some students in 2nd and 3rd grade.