Cambridge to start school year remotely for all, delaying the start of in-person learning

All students in Cambridge will start the academic year remotely, Cambridge officials announced this week, delaying an earlier plan to allow some students to opt-in to in-person learning as early as Sept. 21.
All Cambridge students will learn remotely starting Sept. 16, and students who are eligible to do so will be able to opt-in to hybrid in-person learning starting Oct. 13, Superintendent Kenneth Salim announced in a message to the community on Wednesday. Previously, Cambridge officials planned to start the school year remotely for all on Sept. 16, with some students starting in-person instruction just a few days later.
Students eligible for in-person learning include those with special needs, English learners, students in preschool through 1st grade, and some students in 2nd and 3rd grade.
Advertisement
“This delayed start for in-person (at school) learning will provide more time to address the complex staffing and scheduling decisions for in-person learning, necessary planning and training, as well as the contingencies outlined in the re-opening plan,” Salim said in his announcement.
Salim is presenting the new schedule to the city’s School Committee Thursday night, but it is not subject to School Committee approval, according to a spokeswoman for the school district.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.