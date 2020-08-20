Drought conditions persist across Massachusetts

Massachusetts is abnormally dry right now, and most of the state is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
A map released Thursday morning showed that about 60 percent of Massachusetts was going through a moderate drought and about 25 percent of the state was experiencing severe drought conditions.
“In the Northeast, anomalously warm temperatures and below-normal precipitation during the past 90-day period have led to deterioration in drought-related conditions in parts of New England—including Massachusetts where state officials declared a Level 2 drought on August 14 for all regions of the state,” the US Drought Monitor reported.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said three months of limited rainfall combined with above normal temperatures in July and August has led to dry conditions across the state. This has left grasses, shrubs, and forests very dry, which increases the risk of fire, officials said.
“All levels of government are coordinating to address these critical drought conditions,” Theoharides said in a statement, “and it is essential that residents and businesses across the Commonwealth take extra care to conserve water both indoors and outdoors and be mindful of the increased risk of wildland fires when using any fire or smoking materials.”
