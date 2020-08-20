Drought conditions persist across Massachusetts

Massachusetts is abnormally dry right now, and most of the state is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

A map released Thursday morning showed that about 60 percent of Massachusetts was going through a moderate drought and about 25 percent of the state was experiencing severe drought conditions.

“In the Northeast, anomalously warm temperatures and below-normal precipitation during the past 90-day period have led to deterioration in drought-related conditions in parts of New England—including Massachusetts where state officials declared a Level 2 drought on August 14 for all regions of the state,” the US Drought Monitor reported.