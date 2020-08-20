Gloucester officials urge boating safety and social distancing on the water

On Tuesday, officials said, statewide boating, marine and inland waterway guidance amid the pandemic was amended to urge people to limit rafting up or tying up boats to no more than three vessels.

In a joint statement, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, Police Chief Edward Conley and Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro said there’s been a rise in boating accidents and reports of illegal activity, such as underage drinking and boating while intoxicated.

Gloucester officials on Friday urged boaters to boat responsibly and to comply with COVID-19 related health guidelines while out on their vessels, amid a rise in unsafe behavior on the water.

Ciarametaro said officials know that violating the limit on rafting has been an issue particularly Wingaersheek Beach and in the Annisquam River area.

“And it simply isn’t safe,” Ciarametaro said in the statement. “There will be a number of agencies heavily patrolling the area this weekend and for the remainder of the summer to ensure people are socially distancing and are also being safe on the water.”

Conley, the police chief, also urged boaters to behave properly.

“We have seen an increase in boating accidents and collisions,” Conley said in the statement. “The Gloucester Police Department has also received reports of underage drinking and suspected boating under the influence. We will be increasing our presence along the Annisquam River focusing on safety equipment checks, underage drinking enforcement and boating under the influence detection. We’re asking everyone to please be responsible on the water.”

The chief’s words were echoed by the mayor.

“Boating is an excellent way to recreate, and socially distance, when done smartly and with the proper precautions,” Romeo Theken said in the news release. “We want people to do the right thing and take care to keep themselves and others healthy and safe while enjoying the water. Gloucester has beautiful beaches and stunning water access, so please, whether you’re a resident or a visitor, do your part. Socially distance, boat responsibly, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and wash your hands and if you feel sick, please, stay home.”

