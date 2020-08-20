Here’s the criteria Mass. schools have to meet to use the state’s rapid mobile coronavirus testing

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration announced Thursday that the state will provide Massachusetts school districts with rapid mobile coronavirus testing units this fall if they meet certain criteria.

The testing program, Baker emphasized during a press conference at the State House, is “not a replacement for necessary testing for students and staff who are symptomatic.”

Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services, added that they are offering the service out of an abundance of caution, noting it will help “schools concerned about cluster development.”