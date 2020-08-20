Here’s the criteria Mass. schools have to meet to use the state’s rapid mobile coronavirus testing

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration announced Thursday that the state will provide Massachusetts school districts with rapid mobile coronavirus testing units this fall if they meet certain criteria.
The testing program, Baker emphasized during a press conference at the State House, is “not a replacement for necessary testing for students and staff who are symptomatic.”
Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services, added that they are offering the service out of an abundance of caution, noting it will help “schools concerned about cluster development.”
Here’s the criteria schools need to meet to be eligible for the rapid mobile testing, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education:
- Two or more students/staff within the classroom group develop COVID-19 within 14 days, and transmission/exposure occurred in the classroom;
- More than 3 percent of the cohort/grade (at least 3 individuals) develop COVID-19 within 14 days, and transmission/exposure occurred in the school;
- More than 3 percent of the school develops COVID-19 within 14 days, and there is evidence of transmission within the school;
- Three or more staff within the same school develop COVID-19 within 14 days, and there is evidence of transmission among the staff; or
- Two or more students on the bus develop COVID-19 within 14 days.
