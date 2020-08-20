Hot dogs, chicken fingers, and Ring Pops: A child-friendly guide to Rhode Island’s beach concession stands

Next week: Amanda Milkovits goes kayaking. We haven’t seen her since she set out a couple of weeks ago, but we got a postcard from Reykjavík, so it should be a good story.

With apologies to the Rhode Island Democratic Party, this is not going to be a review of calamari. For me, any fish that isn’t Swedish is a nonstarter.

The good news is that I’m a bit of a connoisseur when it comes to vending machines, Buffalo wings, and hot dogs. So when my editor assigned me a deep dive on beach concession stands, I immediately packed my ketchup and mustard and set out for some fun in the sun.

A couple things to know up front:

1. It’s true that Rhode Island’s state beaches and Narragansett Town Beach have the same vendor: Fire and Water Group, which runs Salty’s. That’s why I picked one (okay, two) items at each stop, and also tried to stretch the definition of concession stand in a few locations.

2. This review will probably work best for families with picky eaters under the age of 10. I eat like your kid. True story: I once had dinner at a famous Italian restaurant with former Providence mayor Buddy Cianci and ordered steak covered in garlic sauce.

3. I still tell most people that I’m allergic to seafood so I can avoid trying the “to die for” clam cakes. I also used to bartend at Gregg’s Restaurant in Providence, and if I never have to smell white clam chowder again, I’ll consider my life a success story. So I can’t offer any insight on lobster rolls.

Without further ado, here’s the definitive guide to eating (like a child) at Rhode Island’s pristine beaches.

Misquamicut State Beach

257 Atlantic Ave., Westerly

First of all, both mask and social distancing compliance in the food line were on point at Misquamicut this week, and much to my delight, so were the hot dogs. The New England-style buns were perfectly grilled and hot dogs were the perfect way to start my day. I tend to enjoy hot dogs the way I enjoy my toasted marshmallows: burned. These dogs weren’t exactly well-done, but the fact that they weren’t boiled was a huge victory.

Verdict: Totally edible for all ages.

Dusty’s Ice Cream

662 Atlantic Ave., Westerly

Just a boogie board trip away from Misquamicut (I drove) is Seaside, which is a private club. But you’d be doing yourself a favor if you stopped at Dusty’s Ice Cream just across the street. If you need a Del’s (more on this later), Dusty’s has you covered. But it has a few dozen flavors, including local favorites like “Roll’n in the dough” (peanut butter with caramel and cookie dough) and “Blizzard of ’78” (almonds and chocolate chunks in coconut ice cream). Naturally, I went with chocolate in a cup. It was pretty standard ice cream, but the server wins points for not accidentally including pieces of vanilla or strawberry (I hate that).

Verdict: Refreshing, but needs stronger spoons.

East Matunuck

950 Succotash Road, South Kingstown

You know when you tell your children that if they eat too many popsicles, they’re going to turn into a popsicle? Well, I’m basically a chicken finger. That’s why I was really looking forward to trying the chicken tender basket, which I watched several people across several beaches order this week. To start with the positive: Ken’s barbecue sauce is the right choice for packaged sauce; it’s second only to whatever they serve at Popeye’s. The tenders themselves were not special. Despite being fried, they tasted a lot like the ones you cook in the oven – except they were crispier.

Verdict: Pass on the tenders, but take a chance on the Wood’s frozen lemonade.

Cap’n Jack’s

706 Succotash Road, South Kingstown

I tried to avoid most of the well-known establishments near our beloved beaches, but I didn’t want to completely throw in the towel on South Kingstown, so I have to recommend Cap’n Jack’s. It’s got enough of a concession stand feel and is close enough to East Matunuck that it qualified for a review under my unwritten rules, and thank God it did. I went with a Margarita pizza because that wasn’t something I was going to order on the beach, and it hit the spot after the disappointing chicken tenders.

Verdict: Perfect for both kids in their pizza-only phase and parents looking to avoid fried food.

Narragansett Town Beach

9 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett

Talk about being all over the place. It’s difficult to serve a great pretzel when they’re frozen, and even though those hot pretzel displays are sure to give you all the feels of being in a movie theater, they don’t really cure a stale product. Still, there are two things that saved the day: There are more Del’s stands than you’ll ever need, which means no lines. The lemonade helped wash down the pretzel. Then I snagged a Ring Pop (flavor: red) that came from a box that claimed to be a “limited edition mix.” Suddenly, it felt like Halloween.

Verdict: Come for the beautiful beach, stay for the Ring Pop.

Scarborough

870 Ocean Road, Narragansett

Here’s a curveball that you didn’t see coming: As bad as the chicken tenders were at East Matunuck, the Buffalo chicken tenders (same product, just with sauce) hit the spot. Nobody wants to be covered in sauce on the beach, so the cooks came through with an appropriate amount of the orange stuff (also Ken’s, I believe). Surprisingly, the French fries were better when dipped in sauce rather than ketchup, confirming my long-running theory that a mild Buffalo dip is the greatest of condiments.

Verdict: Surprisingly delicious.

Easton’s Beach

175 Memorial Boulevard, Newport

My editor wisely noted that if all of the state beaches have the same vendor, I could have just chosen one location (I didn’t) and had the largest meal in concession stand history (but how would I swim afterwards?). So I heard through my picky eater Facebook group that Easton’s Beach was the place to check out if I wanted to spice up my life. So I ordered a burger, plain as can be, and medium. Like the best burgers, it tasted like it was cooked on your dad’s grill. And while the fries were definitely the standard frozen ones, they had the right amount of salt on them to mask that yucky taste (ketchup helps, too).

Verdict: My editor is always right.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.