Male injured jumping out of way of commuter train in Revere

A male was injured after he apparently tried to avoid an MBTA commuter train by jumping into the water in Revere Thursday evening, according to Transit Police.
Investigators believe the male was either fishing or swimming near Oak Island when he jumped from a railroad bridge around 6:50 p.m., MBTA Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an e-mail.
The male was also “trespassing on the MBTA right of way,” at the time, Sullivan said.
“At this time we do not believe the male was struck,” Sullivan said. “He sustained minor injuries.”
The scene was clear by 8 p.m., according to Sullivan.
The incident delayed trains on the Rockport/Newburyport line, the MBTA said on Twitter.
No further information was available.
