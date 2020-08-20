Man stabbed at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett

It wasn’t known if Guante had hired a lawyer.

The suspect, David E. Guante, allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old Lynn man around 2 a.m. during an altercation in the main cashier cage area, troopers said in a statement. Guante was booked on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, officials said.

A 30-year-old Natick man was arrested early Thursday for allegedly stabbing another patron at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, State Police said.

He was apprehended in a parking lot across the street from the casino and a small knife was recovered, the statement said.

“The victim, a 24-year-old Lynn man, who was located in the casino’s lobby after the incident, was conscious and alert and was able to provide responding Troopers a description of his assailant,” State Police said. “The victim sustained a puncture wound believed to be minor and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.”

State Police didn’t name the alleged victim.

The stabbing came days after another man was shot after leaving the casino early Sunday morning.

In that case, police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound near Sweetser Circle, which is less than a mile from the casino, around 3 a.m., authorities said in a prior statement. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition over the weekend.

No arrests have been made in that incident.

Globe correspondent Abigail Feldman contributed to this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.