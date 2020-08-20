Mass. to provide rapid mobile coronavirus testing this fall to school districts that need it

“The testing program is not a replacement for necessary testing for students and staff who are symptomatic,” Baker said. “As we’ve been saying for months, if you feel sick with COVID-19 symptoms you should stay home and you should certainly not go to school or go to work.”

The program, announced by Governor Charlie Baker during a press conference at the State House on Thursday, would not be automatically deployed at every school, but it would be available for schools that meet specific criteria indicating a possible outbreak.

Massachusetts school districts will be able to request rapid mobile testing units from the state this fall if they need assistance testing students and staff members for the coronavirus after a number of people have already tested positive.

Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services, laid out a handful of scenarios Thursday in which school districts would be allowed to request the mobile testing units. They included situations where two or more students or staff members develop COVID-19 within 14-day period and transmission appeared to have occurred within the classroom, as well as situations where more than 3 percent of the cohort or grade contract COVID-19 within 14 days.

School districts are expected to consult with their local public health authority before requesting testing assistance from the state, Sudders said. Officials from the state’s Department of Public Health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are expected to release more specific parameters in the coming weeks.

“The CDC does not recommend testing for students and staff, so we see this as a response to schools concerned about cluster development,” Sudders said.

Baker announced earlier this week that about 70 percent of Massachusetts school districts have decided to offer students a hybrid method of teaching this fall, which includes both in-person and remote learning. About 30 percent have opted for a remote-only start — nearly three times the number of school districts that had been leaning toward a remote-only approach when they submitted their initial plans to the state in July.

The state’s most influential teachers unions have been pushing school districts to allow them to start remotely, asking them not to bring teachers and students back until it’s safe enough to do so. In rallies, op-eds, and conversations with local school officials, the unions have voiced concerns about schools’ ventilation systems and their ability to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans. Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.