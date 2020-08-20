US Postal Service truck catches on fire in Natick

A United States Postal Service vehicle caught on fire in Natick Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to a report of the vehicle fire on Grant Street and found the US Postal Service truck engulfed in flames. The Natick Fire Department posted a photo of the burning truck on Instagram. “The fire was extinguished quickly and most of the mail and packages were saved from the vehicle,” fire officials wrote.
