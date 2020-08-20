Five things to know about the Steve Bannon indictment

Bannon, who served as controversial President Donald Trump’s top campaign aide and later in the White House for six months, was charged, along with three other men, by federal prosecutors in New York with fraud. All four were arrested Thursday morning.

Here is a brief rundown, compiled from Globe wire services and major media reports, of what you need to know about the Steve Bannon indictment:

What did he allegedly do?

Bannon allegedly played a role in a scheme to defraud people through an online fundraising effort called “We Build the Wall.” The crowdfunding campaign raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York said claims that the organization was a volunteer organization were false and that Bannon and the other three men “received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from We Build the Wall, which they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations.”

“BANNON, through a non-profit organization under his control ... received over $1 million from We Build the Wall, at least some of which BANNON used to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in BANNON’s personal expenses,” the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in the statement, “We remain dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud wherever we find it.”

Who is Bannon?

Bannon, 66, is a former Navy officer and graduate of Harvard Business School whose career included working as executive chairman of the far-right website Breitbart.com before he became director of Trump’s campaign in 2016. For the first half-year of Trump’s chaotic, divisive presidency, the blunt-spoken combative Bannon was seen as a highly influential figure. He was seen as behind the travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries, among other initiatives. He left the administration in August 2017.

Advertisement

Bannon’s statements have not always pleased the White House. In Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,“ Bannon was quoted as saying Donald Trump Jr.‘s meeting with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” That drew Trump’s ire. He called him “Sloppy Steve” and said that when Bannon “was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.” Bannon later apologized and Trump appeared to relent, saying in a 2019 tweet that Bannon was “one of my best pupils” and " I loved working with him!”

Bannon has stayed connected to the president’s orbit, talking to Trump allies and offering campaign advice even though he no longer holds an official position in the president’s organization. Until earlier this year, he hosted a show with Trump campaign strategist Jason Miller that the president sometimes listened to.

Why has Bannon been in the news recently?

Bannon has been in the news in recent days because leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to media reports, named him in a letter last year to federal prosecutors as someone who had possibly lied to the committee in its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Why have I heard of the prosecutors in the Southern District of New York before?

Advertisement

Acting US Attorney Strauss took over in June after the Trump administration made headlines when it abruptly moved to oust her boss, Geoffrey S. Berman. She was expected to continue politically sensitive probes into people in Trump’s orbit, including an investigation of Trump associate Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Strauss took the spotlight last month when she announced the indictment of another person whom Trump knew: Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidante of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with recruiting and grooming underage girls for abuse by her then-boyfriend.

Trump acknowledged at a July news conference meeting Maxwell “numerous times over the years” and said that he “wished her well.” In another interview, he said, “She’s now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well. I’d wish you well. I’d wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.”

The office also prosecuted a case against Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer,” Michael Cohen. He pleaded guilty in November 2018.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report. Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com