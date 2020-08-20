Mass. reports 262 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 12 new deaths

“That’s a move in the right direction and it’s good to see,” Baker said. Holyoke and Hull, Baker said, also went from high to moderate risk.

Key metrics being monitored by state officials are still low relative to the springtime surge. Thursday’s numbers come as Governor Charlie Baker noted earlier in the day that 16 communities in Massachusetts have moved from being considered moderate-risk to low-risk.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 12 to 8,657, state officials reported Thursday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 262, bringing the total to 115,310.

However, three municipalities — Brockton, South Hadley, and Winthrop — were upgraded from moderate to high risk.

Still, compared with the prior two-week period, 73 percent of the towns and cities in the state have seen improvement or no change in daily average case numbers, Baker said.

“We’re glad to see that the vast majority of communities in Massachusetts have not seen an increase in transmission and that we’re seeing positive changes as well in many places,” Baker said.

State officials reported Thursday afternoon that 21,831 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to 1,509,104. The total number of tests administered climbed to 2,009,062. Baker noted that the state has seen “a steady and consistent increase in the number of people tested compared to the spring and early summer.”

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 663 people, bringing that total to 107,203.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 1.3 percent, according to the state, which is the lowest observed for that metric.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up slightly to 373 as of Wednesday. That number was up 4 percent from its lowest observed value, which was 359.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity increased from two to three; the lowest it has been is zero. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases was 13 as of Monday; the lowest observed level has been 11.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss