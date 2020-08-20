fb-pixel;

Watch live: Final night of Democratic convention

Cory Booker, Gavin Newsom, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Pete Buttigieg, Tammy Baldwin, Tammy Duckworth, and Chris Coons are expected to speak before Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gives his convention address.

Updated August 20, 2020, 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris, second left, husband Douglas Emhoff, Joe Biden, second right, and wife Jill Biden stood on stage during the Democratic National Convention.
Kamala Harris, second left, husband Douglas Emhoff, Joe Biden, second right, and wife Jill Biden stood on stage during the Democratic National Convention.Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg