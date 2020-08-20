Watch live: Final night of Democratic convention

Watch live: Final night of Democratic conventionCory Booker, Gavin Newsom, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Pete Buttigieg, Tammy Baldwin, Tammy Duckworth, and Chris Coons are expected to speak before Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gives his convention address.Updated August 20, 2020, 1 hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsKamala Harris, second left, husband Douglas Emhoff, Joe Biden, second right, and wife Jill Biden stood on stage during the Democratic National Convention.Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg