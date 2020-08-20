Face masks and the (anti)social contract

The penalty for not wearing a mask should be a fine that increases with each offense. This will get the message.

We have been battling COVID-19 for more than five months with only limited success. I strongly suggest that Governor Charlie Baker, Senate President Karen Spilka, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo quickly move to pass legislation requiring everyone to wear face masks when they are out in public, in an office building, or shopping. Lawmakers should consult with the experts at area hospitals and universities as needed.

They should do this now. Stop procrastinating, and show some leadership on this important issue.

Norman Hanover

Boxborough





To Mary Ann D’Urso (“The Grocery Stories: Unmasking the unmasked” Opinion, Aug. 15), who wrote about the smirking man who had a “medical condition” and therefore could not wear a mask, but who was still shopping in the grocery store where she works, I would say this: Governor Baker must make mask wearing in public places mandatory.

Some people only care about themselves, and were bullies even before the pandemic. Now, if you refuse to protect your neighbors by wearing a mask, you risk infecting them, possibly even killing them. Why should the law protect the bully?

I urge our state officials: Please step up and make mask wearing mandatory in public places. Stop the bullies from endangering essential workers (and the rest of us).

Meredith G. Cochran

Williamstown





Exempted by a ‘medical condition’? Prove it

So the guy without a mask in the grocery store claims he has a “medical condition”? That’s unfortunate, and I hope he gets better. In the meantime, we should require him and everyone else who makes the same claim to carry written proof from a medical professional that the medical condition is real. My health and their health are too important to leave this loophole wide open.

L.J. Murphy

Cataumet





C’mon, people, public health is not an elective

Free country or not, we all have to follow public health laws.

Nobody cares if you believe in dysentery or not, but you must have a proper septic system, or you can’t occupy your house. It’s not just to protect you from dysentery — it’s to protect the public from your contaminants. You don’t get to make up your own protocols because you’ve “done a ton of research.”

Why does the idea of a public health mandate make people wave “Don’t Tread on Me” flags?

You can take your chances but you can’t take mine. Don’t foul my water, and don’t breathe on me.

Jim Mesthene

Waltham





It’s a moral question

Not wearing a mask in public is the moral equivalent of driving while drunk. It puts your life and health and that of those around you in danger. Whether it is against the law or others do it does not matter. It is a sin against your neighbor and yourself.

Gregory Diehl

Watertown