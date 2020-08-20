‘I want to fund the post office’

My post office is a utilitarian brick building with giant sunflowers in front. I think of it as the house of Frank, Karen, and Walter. The (mostly) men behind two postal windows are adept: They know how to redirect anyone who cuts in line, how to move chatterers in a friendly but firm way, which delivery rate suits the particular contents of an envelope. They are efficient yet personable. It takes skill.

I love the mail, and the hurrying, good-tempered people who deliver it six mornings each week. There was Frank, who hoped to retire in Northern Maine, and had asthma. Then Karen, who never warmed to the dog, and never stopped to chat. And now Walter, the masked love of the dog’s life because of the biscuits he carries in his pouch.

Last week, the man who has mailed my packages for years asked whether there was anything fragile, liquid, or aerosol in the padded envelope I handed over. He knew there wasn’t. I told him it was a book and a batch of homemade brownies. “Right on!” he said, and suggested two-day delivery. ”They’re brownies,” he added.

For some reason, the post office that day had a line out the front doors. Everyone was waiting politely, except for one high-heeled woman who tried to cut to the front and was redirected in an efficient but personable manner to the rear.

An elderly woman stood at the window next to me. She had dark glasses that let no light in from any side, and a shaky voice.

”Eight stamps, please,” she said.

Then she surveyed all the design options hanging on the wall. There were many, and the postal clerk waited. Everyone else waited too, while she vacillated between “Wild Orchid Forever” stamps and “Lunar New Year: Year of The Rat” stamps. I myself leaned toward “Fruits and Vegetables” or “Gwen Ifill.” But in this country, we are free to choose.

The Made of Hearts stamp, the latest in the US Postal Service’s Love series, designed by Antonio Alcalá. Associated Press

At last, she decided on the orchids. Eight stamps came to $4.40. She took out a change purse and opened it, very slowly. She fumbled around inside — excruciating for those in line — while the clerk sat. Time was the gift he had to give.

She pulled out some dollar bills, put them back in, and handed over a five.

“I want to fund the post office,” she said, meaningfully.

It was like a trumpet rally. “Me, too,” said the man behind her. “Me, too,” said the one behind him. Even the unhappy lady at the end of the line, cooling her high heels, murmured something.

The patient and impatient: we were as one. No getting rid of workers’ overtime, we meant. No getting rid of high-speed sorting machines. No getting rid of mail collection boxes right off the streets.

No conflicts of interest that muddy an ancient and honorable service. No more defacing the house of Walter.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.