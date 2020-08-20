Michelle Obama makes an impassioned case for the path forward

John F. Kennedy’s challenge — “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country” — has lived on, but the message has faded by the passage of time.
On Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama reiterated President Kennedy’s inaugural message. Through powerful words and emphatic reminders, she articulated the electorate’s collective obligation to change course in November.
It was not a partisan speech favoring Democrats over Republicans. Obama spoke to the core values that transcend political differences as she calmly made the case that there is not only a viral pandemic in the country but also a leadership pandemic in the White House. She was brutally honest in describing the troubled waters roiling our nation, currents that will only get rougher if we have to continue to navigate them under the current leadership.
Advertisement
Employing so-called common-man expressions such as “to walk in someone else’s shoes” and “it is what it is,” she told voters of all classes that they have an obligation to themselves and future generations to elect a new president. Obama politely described how Donald Trump lacks compassion and empathy. She was the perfect messenger.
For many years ‚the country took its lead from Kennedy’s inspirational words in 1961. The message of Michelle Obama serves as a stark reminder that in this election, the balance of our 401(k) plans and the sound of tough-guy rhetoric can’t be the deciding criteria for voters when they choose who should lead the country.
Obama made a powerful case. Only the voters can issue the verdict.
Steven E. Kramer
Mashpee