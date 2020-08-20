Michelle Obama makes an impassioned case for the path forward

John F. Kennedy’s challenge — “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country” — has lived on, but the message has faded by the passage of time.

On Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama reiterated President Kennedy’s inaugural message. Through powerful words and emphatic reminders, she articulated the electorate’s collective obligation to change course in November.

It was not a partisan speech favoring Democrats over Republicans. Obama spoke to the core values that transcend political differences as she calmly made the case that there is not only a viral pandemic in the country but also a leadership pandemic in the White House. She was brutally honest in describing the troubled waters roiling our nation, currents that will only get rougher if we have to continue to navigate them under the current leadership.