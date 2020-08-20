Obama’s warning to America

On Wednesday night, Obama offered the American people a very different message, hopeful at its core but far starker and alarmist about the consequences of failure. The former president made clear — in no uncertain terms — that if Donald Trump is reelected president, American democracy will not survive.

Sixteen years ago, Barack Obama delivered the speech that propelled his meteoric political rise. At the Democratic National Convention in Boston, he spoke of the “audacity of hope ... A belief in things not seen. A belief that there are better days ahead.” He told the Democratic delegates that “if you feel the same urgency that I do, if you feel the same passion I do ... this country will reclaim its promise, and out of this long political darkness, a brighter day will come.”

Speaking in Philadelphia, where he noted the Constitution had been drafted and signed, Obama talked of the ways in which Americans have used that flawed document, which allowed for slavery and disenfranchisement, to “better realize our highest ideals.” Gradually, said Obama, “we made this country more just, more equal, and more free.” This is a theme that we have heard countless times from Obama: the power of activism, the ability of ordinary people to affect change, and the bonds that unite us as a nation. “We are one people,” he said in 2004, “all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America.”

But if Obama was hopeful in 2004, he is far more cognizant of the storm today. Speaking of Trump and his Republican enablers, he described them as individuals who don’t believe in basic American principles. They “know they can’t win you over with their policies,” he said. “So they’re hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote, and to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter. That’s how they win.” And if they succeed, “democracy withers, until it’s no democracy at all.”

These are shocking and norm-shattering statements for a former president to make about a sitting president.

More stunning was Obama’s call to the young people who marched throughout American cities this summer demanding police reform and insisting that Black lives matter. He told them they can “give our democracy new meaning” and “take it to a better place,” but “any chance of success depends entirely on the outcome of this election.”

After all, as Obama noted, “this administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win.”

He beseeched all Americans to “not let them take away your power” and to “not let them take away your democracy.”

This is not a new message. It’s one that politicians, political scientists, historians, pundits and ordinary citizens have been warning about for four years. But it’s something different when such a warning comes from a former president of the United States.

For a man who has long been defined by the hopefulness and optimism of his political personae, it was jarring to hear Obama issue such a stark and dire warning. But make no mistake, it’s a message that needs to be heard.

Over the past several weeks, Trump has made clear his intention to undermine mail-in voting and delegitimize any election result in which he loses. In recent days he has offered his endorsement to openly racist, anti-Semitic xenophobic Republican candidates. He has refused to condemn the dangerous lunacy of QAnon because he says its believers “like” him. And we have been reminded, once again, that in 2016, Trump’s campaign actively colluded with a foreign power, Russia, to help him win election.

The president and the party that he leads is the single most dangerous threat to America today and, if Trump is reelected, our democracy and our nation will not survive. A former president who, 16 years ago, told Democrats to reject the simplistic binary of red state and blue state America reminded us Wednesday night that the choice in November is a clear and powerful dichotomy — democracy or no democracy.





Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.