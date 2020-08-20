Chiefs ban headdresses and Native American-themed face paint

The Kansas City Chiefs will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium. They also are discussing the future of the iconic tomahawk chop as they address what many consider racist imagery associated with their franchise. In a statement, the Chiefs said the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans. They also come on the heels of the NFL team in Washington choosing to drop Redskins as its nickname after a long and often contentious dialogue with fans and the public. “In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders form diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences. As an organization, our goal was a better understanding of issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area.” The Chiefs are named after former Mayor Harold Roe “Chief” Bartle .

Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast Wednesday night. In a statement, Fox Sports said “we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him,” adding the remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.” Brennaman had been a part of Fox’s NFL announcer lineup since they started televising the league in 1994. He was part of the No. 3 announcer team last season and was paired with analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Shannon Spake. He had also called Major League Baseball games for the network from 1996 to 2014. The Reds announced that the 56-year old broadcaster was suspended . . . Veterans Von Miller, Todd Davis, and Melvin Gordon were all injured in the Denver Broncos’ padded practice Thursday, and rookie speedster K.J. Hamler was held out with a pulled hamstring. Davis injured his lower left leg during team drills toward the end of practice, was helped to the sideline and then carted into the training room . . . Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill left midway through practice Thursday with a hamstring injury after pulling up while attempting to catch a long pass during a one-on-one drill at the team’s training facility. The two-time All-Pro walke off the field . . . Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after lacerating his liver when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him while the two players battled for a pass on Wednesday. Johnson, who was signed this past offseason by Cleveland and expected to be the starting nickel back, is still at University Hospital, where he will remain for at least another 24 hours for observation . . . The Bears placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee . . . Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity. The former Steelers star and Super Bowl winner contends EQT Production Company, an energy corporation, owes Bettis’s IntegrServ trucking company money and dropped its commitment to use minority-owned businesses. He is seeking $66 million in damages. EQT has denied wrongdoing, alleging IntegrServ mismanaged its part of the contract . . . he Buffalo Bills are settling for simplicity in calling their home field “Bills Stadium” after they were unable to find a new naming rights partner before the start of the season.

Colleges

COVID-related heart condition sidelines Georgia State QB

Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not be able to play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to COVID-19. After enrolling in the spring, he was expected to contend for the starting position after the graduation of two-year starter Dan Ellington. “Ultimately it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe. I am very thankful.” . . . First-year South Carolina assistant Mike Bobo said he was offended by allegations that anyone on his former Colorado State staff or team say they were abused or treated with racial insensitivity. “I know who I am and how I treat people,” said Bobo, the Gamecocks new offensive coordinator. Bobo had been Colorado State’s coach the past five years before getting hired at South Carolina last December . . . Citing the “rollercoaster uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater plans to enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season. The 6-foot-4 Slater made 37 starts the past three seasons . . . Highly-touted South Carolina freshman tailback MarShawn Lloyd tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a non-contact drill in practice Wednesday . . . Six University of Connecticut football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the school to suspended all team activities. UConn cancelled its football season earlier this month, becoming the first Bowl Subdivision team to make that decision. But the team still had been practicing on Tuesdays and Thursdays and doing weight training together on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Miscellany

Duncan, Red Bulls net win over NYCFC

Kyle Duncan scored in the 59th minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 1-0 Major League Soccer victory over NYCFC in the Hudson River Derby. NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson bobbled Duncan’s shot from distance and a video review confirmed the ball crossed the goal line . . . Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes scored seven minutes apart in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire, 3-0. Columbus (5-0-1) sits atop the Supporters’ Shield race with five wins in six matches . . . . The LA Galaxy signed goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former US men’s national team head coach and German soccer great Jürgen Klinsmann. The 23-year-old Jonathan Klinsmann grew up in Orange County, California, and played for local youth clubs before two seasons at the University of California in Berkeley. He had been with the Swiss club St. Gallen . . . In the WNBA, Kennedy Burke scored a career-high 23 points, Teaira McCowan had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever snapped the Seattle Storm’s nine-game winning streak with a 90-84 victory . . . Azurá Stevens scored a season-high 25 points, Courtney Vandersloot had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals as the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty, 101-85 . . . The only player to shoot a sub-70 round, American Amy Olson, holds a three-shot lead at the windy Women’s British Open at Royal Troon . . . On the Champions Tour, Tom Lehman had four birdies in a late five-hole stretch for a 7-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead with Shane Bertsch in the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge . . .