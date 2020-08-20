Darwinzon Hernandez activated, but his role on battered Red Sox pitching staff is unclear

For the first four weeks of the 2020 season, however, the hard-throwing lefthander was unable to build on that performance in the big leagues after he was sidelined by a COVID-19 infection at the start of training camp in July. On Thursday, the Sox activated Hernandez with a bit of a wrinkle — his ultimate role remains a subject of exploration and potential change.

A year ago, Darwinzon Hernandez emerged as one of the most electrifying homegrown Red Sox arms in years, striking out an incredible 16.9 batters per nine innings — the second-highest strikeout rate in big league history by a player with at least 30 innings.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Hernandez will pitch two innings either Thursday or Friday against the Orioles in Baltimore. From there, the team likely will build his innings. Roenicke said that any number of roles remain a consideration for Hernandez: an opener, a bulk innings contributor behind an opener, a true starter, a traditional late-innings reliever, or a multi-innings reliever.

“I think we’re going to look at what goes on, see where we think he can get out there and really and succeed,” Roenicke said. “Whatever that is, we’ll make sure we’re trying to do it.”

The 23-year-old was stretched out beyond two innings of work in Pawtucket. While he was a one-inning reliever for most of 2019 in the big leagues, he’s spent the majority of his minor league career as a starter — albeit one prone to erratic performances thanks to inconsistent control.

“If they want me to be a starter, I’ll be a starter. If they want me to be a reliever, I’ll be a reliever. All I’m trying to do is just help the team as much as I can to win,” Hernandez said through translator Bryan Almonte. “I see myself as a starter because that’s what I’ve always been. But, in terms of the role that they see best fit for me, it doesn’t really matter. But obviously my desire would be to start.”

Top prospect Casas in Pawtucket

A top Red Sox prospect has joined the team’s player pool in Pawtucket.

First baseman Triston Casas, a 2018 first-round pick who in 2019 became the first Red Sox teenager to hit at least 20 homers in a season since Xander Bogaerts in 2012, was added to the team’s 60-player pool. He’ll spend the rest of the season working out with the group at McCoy Stadium.

Casas, 20, hit .256/.350/.480 with 20 homers in 2019, spending almost all of the year in Single-A Greenville before a season-ending promotion to High-A Salem. As someone who has yet to reach the upper levels, Casas is not a consideration for the big league team this year.

However, with the cancellation of the minor league season, the Red Sox wanted to bring Casas — recently ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox system in Baseball America’s mid-year evaluation — to Pawtucket for developmental purposes, both to work with coaches and to face live pitching in intrasquad games.

“Triston has been able to continue working at home, but we wanted to provide him an opportunity to compete and work with our staff,” Red Sox farm director Ben Crockett wrote in a text. “Given where we are on the calendar, we felt like this was the right time to get him exposure to upper level pitching, hands-on defensive work, and build on his physical and fundamental progression.”

Initially, the Sox held off on adding players like Casas — young prospects whom the team wouldn’t consider as callups this year — to the player pool because of the need to maintain depth for the big-league team in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. But at this stage of the season, Roenicke said that the team believes it’s positioned to start adding players to the pool for purely developmental reasons.

“I think it’s getting past the COVID scare of, ‘Hey, you could have five, 10 guys go down and need replacements for them.’ Ultimately, we’re doing enough with protocols that we feel like if we do have a problem that it won’t be a lot of guys,” Roenicke said. “It opens up spots for guys to really try not to miss a whole season and they can still develop.”

Verdugo brings something extra to lineup

Alex Verdugo entered Thursday with extra-base hits in seven straight games. He’s the 10th Red Sox outfielder ever with such a streak, and the first since Dwight Evans in 1982. The franchise record is nine straight contests with an extra-base hit, accomplished five times — most recently by David Ortiz in 2013 … Infielder Christian Arroyo, who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland last week and added to the Red Sox roster on Wednesday, was designated for assignment on Thursday to clear a roster spot for Hernandez … Righthander Andrew Triggs, claimed off waivers from the Giants on Wednesday, was sent to Pawtucket. He is still going through intake testing … J.D. Martinez, who missed Wednesday’s game after leaving Tuesday’s contest because of dehydration, was back in the lineup as a DH on Thursday. Roenicke said Martinez may be a consideration in the outfield later in the Orioles series.

