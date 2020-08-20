Duncan Robinson triggers Heat’s Game 2 victory over the Pacers

“I don’t care if he miss 18 shots, 18 3s,” Dragic said. “`I want you to shoot every time. Don’t pump fake. We need you, and you can see it.’ He didn’t hesitate today, and that’s how we want him.”

Robinson listened, hitting his first six shots — all from 3-point range. He finished with 24 points and helped theHeat score a 109-100 victory over the Heat for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Goran Dragic offered Duncan Robinson two words of advice before the Miami Heat faced the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 on Thursday: “Just shoot.”

Robinson, a native of York, Maine, who made a team-record 270 3-pointers during the regular season, opened the game by making the Heat’s first three baskets, all 3s. He didn’t miss until midway through the third quarter, and Robinson tied the Heat record for 3s in a playoff game with seven. He finished 7-of-8 shooting, all beyond the arc, in a big improvement from Tuesday when he was 2 of 8.

“Just felt a better rhythm in this one for whatever reason,” Robinson said. “But that can’t be the case for me. I got to kind of assert myself and not just have the game necessarily come to me, but be more aggressive. So I thought that was big and then obviously you see some go early, the hoop starts to look a little bigger.”

Dragic scored 20 points, Jimmy Butler had 18 points and six assists, rookie Tyler Herro added 15 points off the bench, and Jae Crowder scored 10.

Victor Oladipo, who had been questionable with an injured left eye, led Indiana with 22 points. Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon each had 17 points. T.J. Warren had 14 and Aaron Holiday had 12.

“We really set and talked about the first play of the game,” McMillan said. “We knew it was going to him, and sure enough, it went to him to try to get him going. He’s a big part of what they do, and he was able to knock down the first 3 and just stayed hot from behind the 3-point line all night.”

The fifth-seeded Heat went 3-1 against the Pacers during the regular season. Now Miami has won the first two of the first opening-round series between these franchises. The Heat are looking to improve to 4-1 against Indiana in the playoffs.

Robinson's early 3s gave the Heat a 12-3 lead. Indiana led 24-22 at the end of the first quarter. The Pacers last led 39-38 on a jumper by Warren with 3:43 left in the second.

Butler hit a 3 as Miami took control. The Heat led 51-46 at halftime, then used an 11-2 run for their biggest lead of the game at 79-63 on a 3-pointer by Crowder with 4:51 left in the third. Indiana couldn’t get closer than eight in the fourth.

Rockets 111, Thunder 98 — James Harden had 21 points and nine assists and Houston made 19 of an NBA-record 56 3-point attempts to beat Oklahoma City ,111-98, for a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference series.

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook was out for the Rockets again with a right quad strain, but plenty of other Houston players picked up the slack. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Danilo Gallinari added 17.

Oklahoma City dominated the second quarter and led 59-53 at halftime. The Thunder shot 50 percent in the half. Houston missed its last 15 3-pointers in the second quarter, and Harden scored just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in the half.

The Rockets went on a 13-0 run early in the second half to regain the lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who had been cold in the bubble, made three straight 3-pointers to highlight an 11-0 run that put the Thunder ahead again. The Thunder held on and led 78-77 at the end of the third quarter.

Oklahoma City led 80-77 before the Rockets broke away with a 17-0 run, with just two of the points coming from Harden, the league scoring champion.

In a lawsuit stemming from an altercation with an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy after the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA championship over the Golden State Warriors, attorneys for Masai Ujiri, the Raptors’ president of basketball operations, filed a counterclaim that included a 6-minute, 20-second video the NBA team said showed he “was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions.”

In a statement released Thursday by the Raptors, Ujiri, 50, claimed that the officer’s actions were racially motivated.

"What saddens me most about this ordeal is that the only reason why I am getting the justice I deserve in this moment is because of my success," said Ujiri, 50. "Because I'm the President of an NBA team, I had access to resources that ensured I could demand and fight for my justice.

“So many of my brothers and sisters haven’t had, don’t have, and won’t have the same access to resources that assured my justice. And that’s why Black Lives Matter.”

Body-cam video in the 108-page counterclaim, filed in US District Court in Oakland, Calif., shows Alan Strickland, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, grabbing Ujiri by the jacket and shoving him, as Ujiri attempted to pull his team credential from his jacket to show Strickland. Ujiri was trying to join his team on the Oracle Arena court after the Raptors’ title-clinching Game 6 victory over the Warriors.



