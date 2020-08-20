Game 26: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

Now that their long national nightmare is finally over after yesterday’s win over the Phillies, 6-3 , the Red Sox open a seven-game road trip with the Orioles at Camden Yards.

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-2, 5.93)

ORIOLES (12-12): TBA

Pitching: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-2, 4.34)

Time: 7:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Asher Wojciechowski: Xander Bogaerts 2-10, Jackie Bradley Jr. 2-6, Rafael Devers 1-9, J.D. Martinez 0-4, Mitch Moreland 0-6, Kevin Pillar 0-1, Christian Vázquez 1-6

Orioles vs. Nathan Eovaldi: Hanser Alberto 1-5, Chris Davis 4-16, Cedric Mullins 2-5, Renato Núñez 6-9, Rio Ruiz 0-4, Anthony Santander 1-4, Pedro Severino 1-5, Chance Sisco 0-3, Dwight Smith Jr. 0-3

Stat of the day: Eovaldi is 4-1 lifetime against the Orioles with a 5.10 ERA in 10 starts.

Notes: Eovaldi struggled in his last start, surrendering nine hits and eight runs over 5⅓ innings in a loss to the Yankees. He pitched well against the Orioles on Opening Night for a win at Fenway Park. Alex Verdugo is batting .308 with a .950 OPS during his career-best 10-game hitting streak, and has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games. ... Rafael Devers is 7-for-14 with two doubles, home run, four RBI, and three runs scored in his last three games. ... The Orioles have lost four in a row and five of the last six. ... Wojciechowski got his first win in his last start against the Nationals, allowing three runs over five innings. He’s completed five innings in three of his first four starts this season.

