Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox roll a seven in rout of Orioles

It’s a strange hypothetical, particularly given that for all the technological gains in baseball, cloning has yet to make its way into the sport. Nonetheless, as the Red Sox use the remainder of the 2020 season — and particularly the days leading up to the Aug. 31 trade deadline — to chart a course beyond this heretofore disastrous campaign, the consideration is a relevant one.

What would the Red Sox season look like if they had five Nate Eovaldis?

In a year in which so much has gone wrong for the Red Sox pitching staff, Eovaldi has given the team a measure of stability. Thursday represented the sixth straight start in which he’s delivered at least five innings, and for the most part, he’s given his team a chance to win. It is not a coincidence that he’s been the starter in half of his team’s eight victories, with the Sox going 4-2 in his outings.

That’s not to say that Eovaldi ranks among the game’s elite. Save for the end of 2018, Eovaldi has never in his career performed to the level of an ace. But when healthy, he certainly can be a solid mid-rotation starter, and when he’s on the mound, the Red Sox have looked like a team capable of far more than its current 8-18 mark suggests.

So why think about five Eovaldis? The Red Sox rotation was always going to be in shambles this year with the trade of David Price and the season-long absences of Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez. But the team is hopeful that it will have a healthy Rodriguez next year and a healthy Sale for much of it.

Add in another pitcher or two capable of providing an Eovaldi-sized measure of stability, and respectability — perhaps even contention — doesn’t seem so far-fetched. Or does it?

That’s the question with which the Red Sox must wrestle over the remainder of August, as they try to determine just how aggressively they should shop players — including Eovaldi himself — leading up to the trade deadline. And so, the Sox must ask themselves: Are their games with Eovaldi on the mound the optical illusion, or is it the other 20 games — which have yielded a 5-15 mark – that represent the phantasm?

Some takeaways from Thursday’s victory:

▪ Last week in Yankee Stadium, Eovaldi delivered one of the worst starts of his career, allowing three homers and eight runs over 5 1/3 innings. His fastball and cutter sat thigh to belt high for most of the night, and the Yankees teed off.

On Thursday, Eovaldi did a far better job of changing levels with his pitch mix, elevating his high-90s heater to the top of and above the strike zone, working up and down in the zone with his curveball and cutter, and dropping splitters below the zone.

The mix produced one of the most effective outings of the season for Eovaldi, who allowed five hits — four singles and a solo homer — over seven innings of one-run ball. He walked one, struck out six, and concluded his night in an economical 97 pitches. Outside of the seventh-inning homer by Pat Valaika, his location prevented the Orioles from making damaging contact, as 15 of the 20 balls put in play against Eovaldi were on the ground.

▪ In 2019, Asher Wojciechowski gave the Red Sox fits, holding them to two runs in 17 2/3 innings over three starts. He seemed poised to continue his excellence against the Sox to open the first inning Thursday night, when Red Sox hitters swung through six of his first 11 fastballs.

But a Sox team that has often seemed to struggle with its adjustments instead proved capable of deciphering the Baltimore starter. Sox hitters settled for opportunistic contact rather than overswinging at a fastball that had seemed to disappear at the top of the zone, chipping away for seven hits — six singles as well as a Xander Bogaerts solo homer — and elevating Wojciechowski’s pitch count to 88 before forcing him from the game after just 3 2/3 innings.

▪ Bogaerts arrived in Baltimore mired in a 6-for-36 slump, but on Thursday he made the sort of authoritative all-fields contact to suggest he may soon be in line for a dramatic swing of the pendulum. He lined a single to right in the first inning, pulled a solo homer to left on a Wojciechowski changeup (a Camden Yards gift on a high flyball, to be sure) in the third, and later lined out hard down the right field line on a cutter from reliever Travis Lakins. That sort of contact profile on an array of pitches suggests that Bogaerts is back in a good spot in the batter’s box.

Bogaerts also had an RBI single in the ninth inning to cap a 3-for-5 night.

▪ Mitch Moreland blew open a competitive game with a ninth-inning three-run homer, his seventh of the season. For the season, the 35-year-old is hitting .360 with a 1.288 slugging mark. He’s been one of the most impactful hitters in baseball against righties this year, something that suggests the Sox may get a number of calls on him before Aug. 31.

