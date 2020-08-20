New England Revolution tie Philadelphia Union

The Revolution concluded the MLS Is Back Tournament believing they were robbed of a last-chance corner kick in a loss to the Philadelphia Union last month. When regular-season play resumed Thursday night, the Revolution were awarded plenty of corners in a rematch with the Union that concluded tied, 0-0, at a spectator-less Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Captain Carles Gil (out for the season after Achilles’ surgery) and coach Bruce Arena (suspended) missed the match, and the Union were without left back Kai Wagner. The Revolution resorted to mostly direct play offensively, and the Union stayed back in a defensive mode.