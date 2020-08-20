Red Sox add top prospect Triston Casas to player pool in Pawtucket

Another top Red Sox prospect will join the team’s player pool in Pawtucket.
First baseman Triston Casas, a 2018 first-round pick who in 2019 became the first Red Sox teenager to hit at least 20 homers in a season since Xander Bogaerts in 2012, has been added to the team’s 60-player pool. He’s cleared intake testing and will join the group of players that is working out at Pawtucket.
Casas, 20, hit .256/.350/.480 with 20 homers in 2019, spending almost all of the year in Single-A Greenville before a promotion to High-A Salem near the end of the season. After he struggled at the outset of his first pro season, particularly with the frequency of his strikeouts, the 6-foot-5 slugger made an adjustment to stand more upright in the batter’s box, resulting in a jump in not just his contact rates but his overall game as he hit .267/.364/.506 with 18 homers over his final 98 games.
As someone who has yet to reach the upper levels, Casas is not a consideration for the big league team this year. However, with the cancellation of the minor league season, the Red Sox wanted to bring Casas – recently ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox system in Baseball America’s mid-year evaluation of the system – to Pawtucket for developmental purposes.
Casas joins pitcher Jay Groome (who was invited to Pawtucket in an effort to get him regular appearances after he missed most of 2018 and 2019 due to Tommy John surgery) as the only players at the alternate site who have never played in the upper levels of the minors. He’s the only position player who fits that description.
