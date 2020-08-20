Red Sox add top prospect Triston Casas to player pool in Pawtucket

Another top Red Sox prospect will join the team’s player pool in Pawtucket.

First baseman Triston Casas, a 2018 first-round pick who in 2019 became the first Red Sox teenager to hit at least 20 homers in a season since Xander Bogaerts in 2012, has been added to the team’s 60-player pool. He’s cleared intake testing and will join the group of players that is working out at Pawtucket.

Casas, 20, hit .256/.350/.480 with 20 homers in 2019, spending almost all of the year in Single-A Greenville before a promotion to High-A Salem near the end of the season. After he struggled at the outset of his first pro season, particularly with the frequency of his strikeouts, the 6-foot-5 slugger made an adjustment to stand more upright in the batter’s box, resulting in a jump in not just his contact rates but his overall game as he hit .267/.364/.506 with 18 homers over his final 98 games.