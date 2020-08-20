Thursday’s Patriots practice report: A pair of rookies check in

One of the big developments was the arrival of linebacker Anfernee Jennings and receiver Jeff Thomas. Both rookies participated in their first practice since media have been allowed to observe. They did some drills but likely would have been classified as “limited” had this been a regular-season practice. Ditto for Julian Edelman and Will Hastings.

Fall air and full pads returned to Foxborough Thursday morning as the Patriots held another brisk practice on the fields behind Gillette Stadium. The temperature ratcheted up quickly, as did the intensity on the field, with plenty of pads crackling during individual and team drills.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore missed his first practice, as did offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste. Receiver N’Keal Harry missed his second straight day. Defensive linemen Derek Rivers, Beau Allen, and Tashawn Bower also were out.

Running backs Sony Michel (knee/PUP) and Lamar Miller (knee/PUP) have yet to practice.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

ARMS RACE

Cam Newton had his best day of the summer, as it appears he’s feeling more comfortable at the helm of the offense. He didn’t set the world on fire, but finished 10 of 17 in team drills (7 of 13 in the 11-on-11 sessions). He started the morning by connecting on 6 of his first 8 throws, and there were some drops along the way. More important, Newton appeared (at least to the layman’s eye) to ramp up his velocity for the fourth straight day.

Brian Hoyer had an up-and-down day, including his first pick of the week, but finished strong. He was 8 of 16 overall, including 7 of 12 in full-team drills. It’s important to note that Hoyer, heading into Year 12, has shown really good arm strength, particularly on the deep balls.

Cam Newton fires off a pass in Thursday's practice. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Not a sterling day for Jarrett Stidham, who saw his snaps reduced, including zero reps in the seven-on-seven sessions. Stidham was 2 of 6 in 11s, including two picks, upping his total to 7 INTs for the week.

GUNNING FOR A SPOT

Second-year receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski continues to impress. He clearly noticed when the club signed three undrafted slot receivers.

Olszewski has added some noticeable muscle while also increasing his foot speed. He gets in and out of his breaks quickly and can change speed and direction smoothly.

He was a standout in one-on-one drills, beating corners Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, and D’Angelo Ross for catches. He also had a nice competitive hand battle with Jones — one of the quicker guys on the team — in the end zone, though neither player came up with the ball.

CORNER SHOP

Bryant, an undrafted rookie, has gotten crossed up a few times in coverage but bounced back with a very strong day. He registered a pair of interceptions (against Hoyer and Stidham) and broke up two other passes. There’s a ton of talent ahead of him on the depth chart, but Bryant is making up ground quickly.

TOP PLAYS

▪ Linebacker Terez Hall made perhaps the loudest tackle of the week when he sneaked through a gap and belted J.J. Taylor during a goal line set. He came back a play later and slid down the line to stop Taylor again to end practice.

▪ Damiere Byrd made a diving fingertip catch on a Hoyer delivery.

Will Hastings is on the receiving end. Steven Senne/Associated Press

▪ Newton froze the defense with a nice pump-fake before completing a check-down to Rex Burkhead.

▪ J.C. Jackson skied to break up a Newton sideline pass intended for Mohamed Sanu during seven-on-sevens.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Hjalte Froholdt, the second-year guard who spent his rookie campaign on injured reserve, could be an important depth player, as he has flashed all over the interior of the offensive line. Think Ted Karras.

▪ Linebacker coaches Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo, who are inseparable on the sideline during games, always arrive at practice together.

▪ The brilliant sunshine claimed one victim, as receiver Devin Ross, a bright spot through four days, lost one deep ball in the rays.

▪ Team owner Robert Kraft made a brief appearance at the session.

▪ Jakobi Meyers made a pair of nifty catches during one-on-ones, beating Jackson down the sideline and then crossing up Bryant on a medium route that prompted a loud, “That’s sick, Jakobi!” from a staffer.

▪ In the one-on-one battles of the big guys, rookie offensive lineman Justin Herron put Chase Winovich (who rarely loses these battles) on his back. Defensive ends John Simon and Lawrence Guy were standouts in the drill, never giving an inch.

▪ Hall, Winovich, Deatrich Wise, and Simon would have registered sacks if it weren’t for those pesky red stop-sign jerseys the QBs wear.

▪ Fullback Jakob Johnson continues to show power, demolishing Darius Kilgo to open a hole for a Damien Harris run.

SCHEDULE

Friday: 9:15 a.m.

Saturday: Day off for players.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.