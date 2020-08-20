Timberwolves win NBA lottery; Memphis conveys 14th pick to Celtics

The Grizzlies did not move into the top four in Thursday night’s NBA draft lottery, so they will convey the No. 14 overall pick to the Celtics this season.

The pick was top-6 protected this year, meaning that if Memphis had moved into one of the four lottery spots it would have kept the pick this season and Boston would have received the Grizzlies’ unprotected pick next year.

But the Grizzlies, who went 34-39 this season and lost to the Blazers in the Western Conference play-in game last week, had just a 2.4 percent chance of moving into the top four.