Two positive COVID-19 tests in Mets organization, two games postponed

MIAMI — The New York Mets received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization Thursday, Major League Baseball said, prompting the postponement of two games.

The finale of the Mets' four-game series at Miami was called off an hour before it was scheduled to start Thursday night. Friday's game between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field was also postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted, MLB said.