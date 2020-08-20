Washington football coach Ron Rivera says he’s suffering from cancer

Rivera told ESPN Thursday he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer; however, the team later announced Rivera has squamous cell cancer of the neck.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with cancer, but he plans to continue coaching.

Rivera, in his first year as head coach of Washington, reportedly told players in a team meeting Thursday night.

“I’m planning to go on coaching,” the 58-year-old Rivera said. “Doctors encouraged me to do it, too. They said, ‘If you feel strongly, do it. Don’t slow down, do your physical activities.’ But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you’ll start feeling it.”

