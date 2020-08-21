Boston Symphony Orchestra lays off 50 full-time administrative staffers

The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that it will lay off a significant portion of the organization’s administrative staff, effective September 1, as a result of massive revenue losses stemming from concert cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The layoffs will affect 50 out of the orchestra’s 180 current full-time administrative staff.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made some difficult decisions about reducing the organization’s workforce during this unprecedented time of concert cancellations and revenue loss associated with COVID-19,” BSO president and CEO Mark Volpe said in a statement. “Through this difficult time and the many challenges ahead, we are determined to re-establish the concert-going experience that has inspired generations of audiences to make the BSO an essential and inspiring part of their lives.”