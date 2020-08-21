fb-pixel;
MUSIC

Boston Symphony Orchestra lays off 50 full-time administrative staffers

By Zoë Madonna Globe Staff,Updated August 21, 2020, 31 minutes ago
Symphony Hall's box office remained closed earlier this summer.
Symphony Hall's box office remained closed earlier this summer.David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that it will lay off a significant portion of the organization’s administrative staff, effective September 1, as a result of massive revenue losses stemming from concert cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The layoffs will affect 50 out of the orchestra’s 180 current full-time administrative staff.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made some difficult decisions about reducing the organization’s workforce during this unprecedented time of concert cancellations and revenue loss associated with COVID-19,” BSO president and CEO Mark Volpe said in a statement. “Through this difficult time and the many challenges ahead, we are determined to re-establish the concert-going experience that has inspired generations of audiences to make the BSO an essential and inspiring part of their lives.”

Advertisement


Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.