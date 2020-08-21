‘It’s good to be back.’ Moviegoers return to AMC theaters around Boston

Thursday showings at the Boston Common location included “Ghostbusters,” “Star Wars Episode IV,” “Back to the Future,” “Bloodshot,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Grease,” and “Goonies.” New releases, like “Unhinged” and “The New Mutants,” will debut periodically. (These titles open Friday and Aug. 28, respectively.)

Moviegoers returned to ten AMC locations in and around Boston Thursday when the venues reopened to masked customers. As a bonus on opening day, cinephiles enjoyed heavily discounted tickets, priced at just $0.15 apiece, to see eight previously released films in honor of the theater’s 100th anniversary year.

For Charmaine Cadasse and Mounirou Fassassi, a visit to the cinema restored a tradition. They missed their weekly trips to AMC, where they caught $5 showings every Tuesday courtesy of their Stubs membership. (An A-list subscription gives audiences access to three showings a week, discounted tickets, and early reservations.)

“We love the AMC theater,” said Cadasse, a Randolph resident. “We always used to go before everything changed. It’s good to be back.”

People headed into AMC Boston Common Thursday, the first day of the theater's reopening. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

AMC Theaters is the first U.S. movie giant to welcome back the public after repeatedly delaying reopening plans this summer. The Massachusetts locations are a few of almost 100 AMC theaters to reopen nationwide this week. Two-thirds of AMC’s locations are slated to screen movies again by Sept. 3.

Nine Showcase cinemas in Massachusetts plan to reopen Aug. 28, with locations in Warwick and Providence Place, R.I., already having turned the lights back on. And a handful of smaller local theaters, like West Newton Cinema, Lexington Venue, and the New England Aquarium’s Simons Theater, began screenings weeks ago.

It’s clear customers are eager to return.

The Boston Common AMC welcomed a stream of moviegoers Thursday, mostly regulars separated from the red velvet seats they love for the past five months. On Thursday, all 19 auditoriums were filled to 30 percent capacity — the maximum allowed under state guidelines — from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each auditorium was allowed to seat just 25 people, far fewer than the usual capacity of around 75.

Other AMC locations in the Boston area to reopen Thursday include Assembly Row, Braintree, Burlington, Framingham, Dartmouth Mall, Liberty Tree Mall, Methuen, South Bay Center, and Tyngsborough. They saw similar demand for their showings, mostly due to the $0.15 price. Most attendees beat the rush by booking tickets online several days in advance.

Ticket prices returned to normal — $10.19 before 5 p.m. and $14.69 in the evenings — starting Friday. Screenings of the older movies will now cost $5 per person.

Eric Wong, a UMass Boston student, said he and his friend opted to see “Ghostbusters” by the Common because no seats were available at the Braintree location. In the end, the pair bought out the entire 2:30 p.m. showing, so they could view the 1984 classic without anxiety over safety and social distancing.

Eric Wong and a friend bought up an entire theater for a screening of "Ghostbusters." Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“It was the only empty theater, so we bought out the whole thing,” he said. “The whole place is sanitized, and no one will be around us. Before the closing, we’d usually go to the theater twice a week.”

Each AMC location adhered to safety guidelines in line with the new norm: six feet of distance, plexiglass shields, increased cleaning schedules, and limited contact with employees. Still, concessions remained closed, as state regulations mandate.

Several moviegoers who spoke to the Globe said they felt comfortable with the precautions.

AMC Theaters ensured that alternating rows would be free of moviegoers Thursday to allow for social distancing. But customers were permitted to sit shoulder-to-shoulder during the first day of showings. This policy has now been adjusted to mandate that individual moviegoers or groups will be seated separately from other viewers by at least one seat on all sides, according to one on-site manager.

Before walking into the theater to watch “Black Panther” for the fourth time, Lynn resident Dillan Allarcon said his fears of contracting coronavirus have been allayed by a rapid decline in cases over the past few months.

Moviegoers Dillan Allarcon, left, and Tania Rodriguez headed into Boston Thursday from their hometown of Lynn. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“At this point, things have calmed down a little bit,” he said. “We’ve felt safe going places in cities where things have slowed down.”

And Travis Rogers said attending a double feature wouldn’t expose him to infection any more than working 48 hours a week at an East Boston liquor store. Whatever the case, watching “Star Wars” in the theater for the first time since lockdown seemed worth the risk.

“If I’m going to get it, I’m going to get it,” he said, his voice muffled by a disposable mask.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_