Just you, an island, and an album

But spend enough time banging opinions against anyone with even the slightest hint of music nerdery in them and sooner or later you'll wind up pondering which albums you'd bring along to a life of tropical isolation. It's a simple, brutal thought experiment: If you could only listen to a minuscule number of albums for the rest of your life, which ones would they be, and why?

The very notion of the desert island disc is, on the face of it, bunk. Let’s get that out of the way right at the start. If you were to suddenly find yourself in Tom Hanks’s quite worn-out “Cast Away” shoes, you’d be lucky to find yourself in possession of ice skates to hack with and a volleyball to confide in. Locating a turntable or a CD player would be nigh-unfathomable, and even assuming one somehow washed ashore, plugging it into the nearest coconut palm is unlikely to make those discs spin.

It’s that “why?” that’s crucial. Simply listing 10 albums, or five, or one, is mere bookkeeping. What’s important is motivation. Without it, you don’t know what the person making the list is actually saying about it. Is it simply a rundown of their favorite albums? An attempt at curating as comprehensive a collection as possible under the far-fetched circumstances? A commentary on the desert island experience itself? I’ve seen lists where folks pick albums they’d want to hear every night as they crack a beer and watch the sun set over the water, as though they’re anticipating a stocked cooler washing ashore every afternoon.

For me, it’s about loss mitigation. If I’m going to lose all but an infinitesimally small scrap of recorded music, I’m making damn sure that what I choose makes up for what I’m leaving behind. The Go-Go’s’ “Talk Show” is one of my all-time favorite records and leads off with “Head Over Heels,” one of the most joyously propulsive songs I could name. But as deeply lodged in my heart as it is, it’s representative primarily of itself alone. Sleater-Kinney’s roaring “All Hands on the Bad One,” on the other hand, fits my desert island calculus better, standing as a proxy for a wider range of albums — ta ta, the Clash; vaya con dios, St. Vincent — now lost to me forever.

And so it goes with Prince’s “Sign ‘O’ the Times,” from which you can draw a line back to Stevie Wonder’s equally staggering “Songs in the Key of Life” and forward to OutKast, D’Angelo, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., and, heck, Bruno Mars if you need him. Similarly, I couldn’t bring Fleetwood Mac and Richard and Linda Thompson and the Mamas & the Papas and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings and Simon and Garfunkel without wasting precious slots on conceptual redundancy. So hats off to Clive Gregson and Christine Collister for forging her rippling alto with his jaw-droppingly dexterous guitar to produce the thrilling heartbreak of the live “Home And Away.” And if I’m going to be tearfully waving goodbye to Elvis Costello’s “This Year’s Model” as its boat sails over the horizon, never to be seen again, Aimee Mann’s “Whatever” can provide me all the bitter wordplay and heart-destroying emotional trainwreckery I’ll need to fire up my soul, with Jon Brion’s guitar and brain-fizzing production a nifty bonus to soothe the pain.

But if there’s one album and only one album coming with me, there’s no point in being cute and pretending I’m taking anything other than the most obvious pick, which is a Beatles record. Which becomes the hardest question of this stupid game. Is “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” a better album than “Abbey Road” or “Revolver” or “The Beatles”? Are its songs better? Are those two distinct questions? Could I go on knowing that “A Day in the Life” existed out in the world and I’d never hear it again?

These are the questions that haunt me. And while “Sgt. Pepper’s” remains a marvel when taken in as a glorious whole, at the moment, at this very moment, I just can’t picture being driven to listen to individual tracks like “Fixing a Hole” or “Lovely Rita” or the blistering title track reprise — all songs I love! — by themselves, not the way I’d want to hear “Taxman” or “For No One” or “Tomorrow Never Knows” all by their lonesome. Lord help me, send me off with “Revolver” and I’ll impute the power-pop canon from there.

So go consign me to that distant isle. In this era of plague, unease, and social distancing, I’m not sure I’d notice the difference, save for reduced access to my record collection. But at least I’ll know I tried my best to keep the music alive in my ears, so that my brain and my heart can fill in the rest. Until I build that raft, anyway, because I’m going to get sick of listening to just one album real, real quick.

