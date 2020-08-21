Local bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 16

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. The Order Daniel Silva Harper

4. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

5. Luster Raven Leilani FSG

6. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

7. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

8. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

9. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

10. 28 Summers Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

2. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

3. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

4. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America Kurt Andersen Random House

7. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

8. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

9. Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own Eddie S. Glaude Crown

10. Breath James Nestor Riverhead Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Anchor

4. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

7. Chances Are... Richard Russo Vintage

8. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

9. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

10. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Imitations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

3. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

4. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

5. The New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander New Press

6. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

7. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

8. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

9. Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

10. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 16. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.