Mass MoCA director Joseph Thompson stepping aside after 32 years

Thompson said he’s been contemplating the move since opening the museum’s Building 6 three years ago, a massive undertaking that brought the work of art world luminaries Louise Bourgeois, Robert Rauschenberg, James Turrell, and others under the museum’s capacious roof, cementing Mass MoCA’s position as an art world destination that has also served as a driver of economic growth in its hardscrabble corner of western Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art director Joseph Thompson, who over the course of more than three decades nursed an extravagant dream into the country’s largest museum for contemporary art, announced Friday that he will step down at the end of October.

Thompson, whose 32-year directorship has not been without legal and personal controversy, will stay on for another year as “Special Counsel” to the museum’s board, working on special projects and helping to raise funds.

Tracy Moore, who now serves as Mass MoCA’s deputy director and CEO, will assume the role of interim director after Thompson’s transition on October 29. The board plans to conduct a “broad” search for a new permanent director in the coming months, which will include both internal and external candidates.

“It just felt like the right time at least to begin the baton passing process,” said Thompson, 62. “We’ve got really great systems in place. The staff is strong. The board is rock solid. We managed our way through the shutdown and reopening with our little starter endowment intact.”

Joe Thompson in 2009, when he had his eye on renovating more factory buildings for art exhibits. Stephen Rose/The Boston Globe

Nevertheless, Thompson’s decision to step down during the global pandemic means his permanent replacement will likely assume leadership duties at a time of epochal economic challenge in the arts. Thompson laid off nearly three-quarters of the museum’s staff last April, and while some of those jobs have returned, the museum’s underlying economic vulnerability remains unchanged: With a relatively modest endowment of just $25 million,Mass MoCA derives some 70 percent of its income from earned revenue such as rentals, ticket sales, and events, giving it few reserves during a shutdown.

Even so, Mass MoCA board chair Timur Galen said he was bullish on the museum’s future, praising the director’s sweeping vision and saying Thompson would be instrumental in buttressing the museum’s economic future.

“There’s an incredible future ahead for Mass MoCA and its platform that’s really been built by [Thompson’s] vision,” said Galen. “We’re sobered in a way by his decision to transition leadership, but we’re totally energized by what he wants to accomplish in doing so.”

Although Mass MoCA today spans 550,000 square feet across 17 buildings, Thompson said it started as little more than an audacious dream — lacking both land and funding — that Thomas Krens hatched in the 1980s, recruiting Thompson and Michael Govan to the idea. But while Krens left to lead the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York and Govan now heads the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Thompson stuck it out, eventually opening Mass MoCA in North Adam’s sprawling old Arnold Print Works factory in 1999.

1995: Joseph Thompson in North Adams with works by Mario Merz. LANDERS, TOM GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/The Boston Globe

In those early years, Mass MoCA followed the path of many non-collecting contemporary art museums, closing down after each show to take down the exhibition and install the next. But in 2008, Thompson pioneered a novel strategy for hosting long-term exhibitions by top-shelf artists when the museum unveiled a massive Sol LeWitt installation that was on loan to the museum for a quarter century. (Thompson said the loan has since been extended.)

The exhibition, which was co-organized by the Yale University Art Gallery and the Williams College Museum of Art, was transformative for the museum, catapulting Mass MoCA into a new strata of art world destinations.

“Up until that time, 100 percent of the museum changed every year, so we were always as good as our last show,” said Thompson, who added that the arrangement offers the museum many benefits of a permanent collection but few of the liabilities. “It was just this kind of center of gravity, a powerful proton around which our three-ring circus of changing exhibitions could rotate like electrons.”

The LeWitt exhibition served as a powerful model, and in subsequent years the museum has entered similar long-term arrangements to showcase work by Turrell, Rauschenberg, and Bourgeois, as well as Anselm Kiefer, Jenny Holzer, Laurie Anderson, and others.

Meanwhile, the museum has steadily expanded its footprint across its 16-acre campus, offering performance artist residencies and presenting a number of music festivals, including the Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival, Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival of Art + Music, and FreshGrass.

Even so, Thompson’s tenure has not been without controversy. In 2007, the museum entered a bitter legal dispute with the Swiss artist Christoph Buchel over “Training Ground for Democracy,” an elaborate installation that called for a rebuilt movie theater, a two-story house, multiple wrecked vehicles, and a recreation of Saddam Hussein’s spider hole.

The parties eventually settled, but the fracas drew fierce scorn on the museum, which New York Times critic Roberta Smith charged had “broken faith with the artist, the public and art itself.”

“It was certainly one of the most intense things,” said Thompson. “It just made me think that I was destined to work only with artists that I deserved.”

More recently, Thompson pleaded not guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide following a crash in the summer of 2018 that resulted in the death of motorcyclist Steven Fortier, 49.

Thompson declined to comment on the case other than to say he’s still awaiting a trial date.

Board chair Galen said the board’s search for a new director will be extensive to find someone who can ably succeed Thompson, who from the beginning sought to harness Mass MoCA’s cultural draw into a force of economic development in and around struggling North Adams.

Indeed, working with board members, Thompson developed a portion of the Mass MoCA campus for commercial real estate, providing museum revenue while also contributing to the local economy. According the museum, it hosts 300,000 visitors each year, generating some $52 million in new economic activity.

But with a number of buildings yet to be developed, an endowment to grow, and acres of open space to program, Thompson said that whoever takes over for him will have a vast task in front of them.

“There’s as much work to do over the next 20 years as there’s been in the last 20 years,” said Thompson. “And you know, it’s time for somebody with fresh eyes, fresh perspective, and fresh energy to come do this.”

