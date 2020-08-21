For the Tony Awards, the show will go on

Despite the shortened 2019-20 Broadway season, the Tony Awards are moving forward with a digital presentation this fall, on a date still to be announced. The event was originally scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall, but postponed due to the pandemic. Theaters went dark on March 12, with some Broadway shows missing their chance to debut.

In a statement, Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, American Theatre Wing president and CEO, said, “Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized. We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what — and it will.”