Virtual author readings for Aug. 23-29

Margaret Kimberely (”Prejudential: Black Americans and the President”) is in conversation with Reverend Irene Monroe at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Tracy Ludwig and Mike Curato (”The Power of One”) read at 3 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Janella Angeles (“Where Dreams Descend”) is in conversation with Roshani Chokshi (“The Star-Touched Queen”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Shannon Hale (”Kind of a Big Deal”) is in conversation with Karen M. McManus (”One of Us is Lying”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Heidi Pitlor (“Impersonation”) is in conversation with Tova Mirvis (“The Book of Separation”), at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... E. Dolores Johnson (”Say I’m Dead: A Family Memoir of Race, Secrets, and Love”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library... Alli Frank and Asha Youmans (“Tiny Imperfections”) read at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the South End Library...

WEDNESDAY

Larry Rutman (”American Jews and America’s Game”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore.

THURSDAY

Gail Carson Levine (“A Ceiling Made of Eggshells”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books.... Nick Flynn (”This is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire: A Memoir”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library... Activist Acadia Tucker (”Growing Good Food: A Citizen’s Guide to Climate Victory Farming”) reads at 6 p.m. as part of the “Live Under the Arch” outdoor series.

FRIDAY

Raj Haldar (”P is for Pterodactyl”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.