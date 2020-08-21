When you’ve heard it all, what would you pick?

For the cultural hoarders among us, our record collections — be they vinyl platters or plastic discs or magnetic tape, or all of the above — take up a lot of physical space. This just means that music takes up a lot of space inside our heads.

When the movers arrive, that’s when you know you might have a problem. What’s in all these heavy, packed-to-bursting boxes?

Fred Robertson recently moved with his family from Maynard to Wells, Maine. He has a career in digital asset management, so he knows his way around an inventory.

Robertson has about 8,000 vinyl albums, he says; during the pandemic he’s been cataloging his approximately 5,000 CDs. Over the years Robertson’s taste has broadened considerably, from the classic and college rock of his youth in the 1970s and ’80s to old-time country and Afro-pop.

You might think he would be the kind of person who would have a hard time picking his ranking desert island disc. Not so. His all-time favorite album is R.E.M.‘s “Reckoning.”

“From the very beginning, it has drawn me in, top to bottom,” he says. For him, R.E.M. was the band that opened the “gateway” to a whole new world of music beyond the hit parade.

Fred Robertson and his favorite album. Handout

Robertson sometimes shops at Newburyport’s Dyno Records, one of the few surviving old-school neighborhood record stores. Lifelong music fanatic Sally Delaney bought the business, which opened in 1976, from its original owner two years ago.

She loves Radiohead’s “The Bends” and anything by the Kinks and The The. When pressed, however, she chooses the Pat Metheny Group’s “Offramp” as her go-to desert island disc. She played it as incidental music at her wedding.

“I never knew a guitar could speak like that,” she says of her first encounter. “Every mood is expressed on this album.”

Jack Woker, the namesake of Stereo Jack’s in Cambridge, is not alone when he scoffs at the idea of picking just one favorite album. It’s an impossible task, he says.

He does admit his affection has never waned for hall of fame classics such as the Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” and “The Beach Boys Today!” Woker says he’s worn out three copies of John Coltrane’s “Giant Steps.” But the first album he mentions is saxophonist Benny Carter’s jazz classic “Further Definitions,” from 1961. He heard it for the first time while he was still in high school.

Stereo Jack’s has been in its current location on Mass. Ave. since 1993. Woker recently learned that his landlord wants the store out within a year or so, to make way for a pot shop. He figures he’ll have plenty of time to spend with his favorite records after he locks the door for the last time.

Just outside Harvard Square, Planet Records’ John Damroth has no plans to close his store of more than four decades. On the day we asked, he named his top three albums: Frank Zappa’s “Waka/Jawaka,” King Crimson’s “Lizard,” and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Echo.”

Ask him tomorrow, he says, and he’ll give you three different answers. Then he rattled off several other beloved titles.

“Ahhh!” he joked. “Make it stop!”

Like Fred Robertson, Lowell resident Brett Cromwell is the kind of music junkie who keeps record stores in business. He amassed more than 10,000 CDs before reverting to vinyl, he says.

He’s a PR guy for a medical company who spent some time in his younger years writing about music. He claims he hasn’t missed a single one of Pitchfork’s daily reviews since 1999.

Cromwell was a charter member of the record-of-the-month club Vinyl Me, Please, and he’s partial to boutique reissue labels such as the Numero Group and Light in the Attic. But he doesn’t hesitate when asked. His favorite album is one of music’s all-time biggest blockbusters, Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Growing up in Memphis in the early 1980s, Cromwell was a child of MTV — “Def Leppard, Adam Ant.” Then he discovered “Dark Side” through his older brother and his friends. He bought a cassette copy from one of them and has never looked back.

“Even though it’s a super obvious answer, for me personally it does mean a lot,” he says. “It’s never just about the music. It’s about the experience, and what it reminds you of.”

Well, obviously.