Blind date: ‘He didn’t see me totally drop my sushi an inch from my mouth'

Her interests: Biking, gardening, hiking, swing dancing, baking

On a desert island, she’d bring: A good book, running shoes, and a bottomless bowl of ice cream

FRANKLIN S.: 27 / Farmworker/bartender

His interests: Biking, rollerblading, cooking, jazz

On a desert island, he’d bring: A good book, a soccer ball, and a bottle of rum

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CALL, JAMAICA PLAIN AND LEXINGTON

MADE TO ORDER

Franklin I signed up completely on a whim.

Anna I was tired of dating apps, and how else are you supposed to meet someone in a global pandemic?

Franklin I had a couple bites of sushi beforehand to make sure I wasn’t too hungry during the date.

Anna I ate the larger pieces of sushi so I wouldn’t look ridiculous shoving those in my mouth on camera.

Franklin Anna seemed cute. She had shortish hair and a nice shirt on. I couldn’t always get the best look at her because of video/Internet issues. She had a nice smile.

Anna He looked nice. It was awkward to start the conversation, but after a minute or two it was fine.

CHOPSTICK TROUBLES

Franklin We tried to find out why we had been matched. She mentioned that this was not her first Zoom date. It was, however, my first Zoom date.

Anna We talked about how we’re coping in the shutdown, common interests like food and travel, shows we were watching, etc.

Franklin I found out that she is getting a PhD in public health. She’s gone to South Africa and Iceland among other places and has enjoyed hiking abroad. We talked about TV shows, podcasts and books. (We’re both fans of Radiolab and This American Life.)

Anna We both like spending time outside, and enjoy food and cooking, and traveling.

Franklin As the date went on I began to feel more comfortable and relaxed as we started to joke around. We talked about dating virtually and first dates in general (I’ve witnessed plenty working as a bartender).

Anna We had both gotten sushi, mine was from Sweet Rice. It was very good.

Franklin I ordered rolls from Mr. Sushi in Arlington. You can’t go wrong with a California roll.

Anna He was fun to talk to and I didn’t see any red flags, but I also didn’t feel a lot of sparks. That may have been due to the connection issues, though. The plus side was, when my video was off, he didn’t see me totally drop my sushi an inch from my mouth because I’m bad with chopsticks.

FILLING UP

Franklin The date had already been going on an hour and a half when I first checked the time.

Anna The conversation came to a natural stopping point two hours in, which seemed like a good time to call it. We exchanged numbers to stay in touch but didn’t make any specific plans. We wished each other a good night and waved goodbye.

SECOND DATE?

Franklin I hope so! I don’t think there was too much romantic chemistry. It’s hard to be charismatic on Zoom.

Anna I don’t know if there’s anything more there. We might need another date to figure it out.

POST-MORTEM

Franklin / A

Anna / A-







