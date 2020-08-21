Five things to do, August 24-30

Missing live musicals? Join the Marblehead Little Theatre to belt out some classic tunes during Broadway Anywhere: A Musical Theater Sing-a-Long, led by singers and music directors Thom Smoker and Lianne Goodwin. The virtual curtain rises at 7 p.m. Free. Register at mltlive.com.

Support restaurants throughout Greater Boston during the second week of Dine Out Boston, which includes expanded options for takeout and delivery if you’d prefer to eat at home. Choose from fixed-price menus from more than 100 participating eateries offering Italian, Argentinian, and more. Lunch menus from $15 to $25; dinners from $28 to $38. Use the code DOB2020 for 25 percent off Lyft rides to your meal. dineoutboston.com

Thursday: “And What About You, Sir?”

Drag kings from around the globe join the Museum of Science’s SubSpace: Adult Programs After Dark for a night of conversation and storytelling, co-hosted by Throb Zombie of The Slaughterhouse Society. Tune in to hear about drag as performance art and a discussion about breaking gender norms. Free. Recommended for ages 18 and up. 7:30 p.m. Find registration information for this virtual event at mos.org.

Thursday: Feature Flicks

The Coolidge Corner Theatre pays tribute to Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 Oscar-winning drama There Will Be Blood in a virtual film class led by Rolling Stone film critic and senior editor David Fear. To prepare, watch the film on your own beforehand. Participants can submit questions to the instructor virtually. Class starts at 8 p.m. $10. coolidge.org

Thursday through Sunday: Tough Love

Dating is more awkward than ever in the days of social distancing. The young thespians of the Gloucester Stage Youth Acting Workshop present a special Zoom performance of subTEXT, a collection of vignettes on the challenges of finding love in the 21st century. Free, but donations appreciated. gloucesterstage.com

